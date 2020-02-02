Stair Lifts Market – Global Industry Analysis & Forecast to 2025

The Global “Stair Lifts Market” report covers scope and product overview to define the key terms and offers detailed information about market dynamics to the readers. This is followed by the regional outlook and segmental analysis. The report also consists of the facts and key values of the Global Stair Lifts Market in terms of sales and volume, revenue and its growth rate.

The Stair Lifts Market has encountered significant development over the recent years and is anticipated to grow tremendously over the forecast period. Stair lift, normally utilized in healthcare facilities or home care settings, are mechanized seats which keep running along a rail or track and are fueled by batteries or current so they can work even at times of power cuts. Stair lifts for both curved and straight staircases are accessible in the market and they can be totally modified as well. They are convenient to understand and operate and have distinctive features, for example, swivel seat, safety belt or harness, limit sensors, flip-up rail, battery-powered batteries, call stations, and handheld controller.

Stannah International

Handicare Group AB

Otolift Stairlifts Ltd.

Prism U.K. Medical Limited

Platinum Stair Lifts Ltd.

Kumalift Co., Ltd.

Symax Lift (China) Co, Ltd

Taamal Seed Electra Group

Acorn Stairlifts Inc.

Savaria Corp

Lehner Lifttechnik GmbH

Stair Lifts Market, By Rail Type, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2025 ($Million)

· Curved Stair Lifts

· Straight Stair Lifts

· Platform Stair Lifts

Stair Lifts Market, By Install Location, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2025 ($Million)

· Commercial Spaces

· Residential Spaces

Stair Lifts Market, By Power Source, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2025 ($Million)

· Direct Current (DC)

· Alternating Current (AC)

The Regional Analysis Covers:

1. Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

2. North America (U.S, Canada, Mexico)

3. Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

4. Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

5. Rest of the World (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Others)

Table of Contents:

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

4. Market Analysis by Regions

4.1. North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

4.2. Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, Italy and Rest of Europe)

4.3. Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

4.4. South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia and Rest of South America)

4.5. Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa and Rest of MEA)

5. Stair Lifts Market, By Rail Type

6. Stair Lifts Market, By Install Location

7. Stair Lifts Market, By Power Source

8. Stair Lifts Market, By Region

Continued…….

Drivers and Restraints

One of the essential development drivers in the worldwide market for stair lift market is the increasing geriatric populace. Basic medical issues observed by them incorporate constant ailments, dizziness and vertigo, restricted mobility and mental deterioration. According to the National Council on Aging, an elderly individual gets treated in an emergency room every 15 seconds as a result of falls. To help such individuals, stair lifts have raised as imperative portability devices.

