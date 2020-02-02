Tea Polyphenols Market Highlights Industry Opportunities and Inventive Growth foreseen by 2025

The Global “Tea Polyphenols Market” report covers scope and product overview to define the key terms and offers detailed information about market dynamics to the readers. This is followed by the regional outlook and segmental analysis. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions also including: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

Tea Polyphenols Market By Product (Oolong Tea Polyphenols, Green Tea Polyphenols, Black Tea Polyphenols) Application (Functional Food, Functional Beverages, Dietary Supplements, Other) – Global Industry Analysis & Forecast to 2025

Brief Industry Outlook –

The Tea Polyphenols Market has encountered significant development over the recent years and is anticipated to grow tremendously over the forecast period. Tea polyphenols are synthetic mixes which are obtained from tea leaves. Tea polyphenols comprises of the tannins, aflavins, flavonoids, and catechins. Oolong tea, black tea, and green tea are obtained from the Camellia Sinensis, same plant, yet treated in another way. Oolong tea comprises somewhat oxidized tea leaves, black tea comprises of completely oxidized tea leaves, and green tea involves tea leaves that have not oxidized. Tea polyphenols are known to be more secure when contrasted with tea as they are have better retention properties and without caffeine.

Competitive Insights:

Frutarom Ltd

Layn Natural Ingredients Corp

Naturex

Chr.Hansen

FutureCeuticals

Amax NutraSource Inc

Indena SpA

Martin Bauer Group

Ajinomoto OmniChem Natural Specialty

HERZA Schokolade GMBH & Co. KG

Global Market Classification:

Tea Polyphenols Market, By Product, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2025 ($Million)

· Oolong Tea Polyphenols

· Green Tea Polyphenols

· Black Tea Polyphenols

Tea Polyphenols Market, By Application, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2025 ($Million)

· Functional Food

· Functional Beverages

· Dietary Supplements

· Other

The Regional Analysis Covers:

1. Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

2. North America (U.S, Canada, Mexico)

3. Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

4. Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

5. Rest of the World (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Others)

Table of Contents:

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

4. Market Analysis by Regions

4.1. North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

4.2. Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, Italy and Rest of Europe)

4.3. Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

4.4. South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia and Rest of South America)

4.5. Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa and Rest of MEA)

5. Tea Polyphenols Market, By Product

6. Tea Polyphenols Market, By Application

7. Tea Polyphenols Market, By Region

Continued…….

Drivers & Restrains

The main aspects driving the development of tea polyphenols market are developing interest of green tea, and request of tea polyphenols in dietary enhancements, rising awareness regarding health among shoppers with respect to utilization of sound nourishment, expanding urbanization, and increasing levels of income. In addition, the developing purchaser’s awareness for the tea polyphenols nourishment and its medical advantages as a practical drink and dietary enhancement help the development of tea polyphenols market.

