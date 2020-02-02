Tile & Stone Adhesive Market – Key Opportunities, Trends and Forecast until 2024

Tile & stone adhesive is an inorganic Portland cement polymer improved with aggregate particles and chemicals in the interfacial zone. It is used to fasten two different materials by means of surface attachment. In modern construction, ceramic tiles and mosaics, which are used for decoration and finishing, are attached to the surface by using tile adhesives. Abundant research & development for tiling technology was carried out in order to develop the current cement based modified adhesive. Development in modifier and additives is the primary factor to improve flexibility, workability and adhesion. In the construction industry, most adhesives are used to fasten decorative and finishing materials to the outside and insides of buildings. For instance, ceramic tiles are fastened to wooden and flexible floor coverings.

Tile & Stone Adhesive Market: Drivers and Restraints

The tile & stone adhesive market is expected to expand at a relatively high rate due to the growth in construction and manufacturing sectors in developing regions such as Asia Pacific. Demand for tile & stone adhesive is anticipated to increase in the next few years, led by the rise in repairs & rehabilitation activities in the construction industry and new construction of buildings. Many newly developed products give better performance and results. However, lower profit margins due to the usage of low-cost chemicals to reduce the overall construction cost are expected to restrain the market. Furthermore, high value and performance products have hampered the demand for tile and stone adhesives; these are used merely in premium construction projects. Price sensitive environment, low entry barriers for new entrants, and low awareness about good quality construction materials are estimated to adversely affect the tile & stone adhesive market in the near future.

Get PDF Brochure for more Professional & Technical industry insights: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=22850

Tile & Stone Adhesive Market: Segmentation

The tile & stone adhesive market can be segmented based on product type into:

Cementitious adhesives

Epoxy adhesives

Polymer based adhesives

Cementitious adhesives are generally used in construction activities owing to their lower price. They are primarily used as ceramic floor tile adhesives and wall tile adhesives. Polymer modified cements and water resistant cements are appropriate for both internal and external usage. Epoxy resins are cold-curing adhesives that create high-strength durable bonds. They are resilient to water, oils, alkalis, dilute acids, and may be used externally or internally. Polymer based adhesives are suitable for fitting wall tiles in wet and damp conditions such as swimming pools and domestic showers.

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company’s exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

TMR’s data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With extensive research and analysis capabilities, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques to develop distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com