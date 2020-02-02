Tobacco Packaging Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth Over 2023

The Global Tobacco Packaging Market was valued at USD 15.17 billion in 2017, and is expected to reach a value of USD 18.38 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 3.21%, during the forecast period (2018 – 2023).

The report elaborates the complete details covering product definition, product type, and application. The report covers useful details which are categorized based on Tobacco Packaging production region, major players, and product type which will provide a simplified view of the Tobacco Packaging industry. The Tobacco Packaging market report presents the competitive scenario of the major market players based on the sales revenue, customer demands, company profile, the business tactics used in Tobacco Packaging market which will help the emerging market segments in making vital business decisions.

Global Tobacco Packaging Market by Top Manufacturers (2019–2023): AMCOR LIMITED, INNOVA FILMS, CHINA NATIONAL TOBACCO CORPORATION, ITC LIMITED, PHILLIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL, INC., INTERNATIONAL PAPER, SIEGWARK DRUCKFARBEN AG & CO, WESTROCK COMPANY, SONOCO PRODUCTS COMPANY, SIEGWERK, SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC, MONDI GROUP, REYNOLDS GROUP, JAPAN TOBACCO INTERNATIONAL ORACLE PACKAGING, amongst others.

This independent 114 pages report guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition. With figures examining the Tobacco Packaging market, the report gives you a visual, one-stop breakdown of the leading products, submarkets and market leader’s market revenue forecasts as well as analysis to 2023.

Inclination Towards Flexible Packaging

Tobacco packaging demands premium quality with flavor barrier properties, easy printing, and handling. To prevent tobacco from deterioration, aroma transmission, and bacteria by sustaining a microclimate is choice of the right quality of packaging is paramount. Tobacco flexible packaging is available in a variety of forms to cater for various packaging needs. Some examples of these forms include, shrink sleeves, stand-up pouches, and three sided seal bags. By far and away the most significant is the flip top pack. This kind of packaging protects the cigarettes from damage and is most popular in western markets. The next most significant is soft pack, which is essentially a pack of paper construction, which offers minimal to the cigarette, but is less expensive to produce. Laminate structures of compostable films are used to produce pouches widely used by the Roll Your Own (RYO) tobacco. For primary packaging laminating materials, including bi-axially oriented polypropylene (BOPP), PE, PVDC lacquer, metalized films, polyester & nylon are employed. Flexible packaging has witnessed an increased adoption, owing to the flexibility in production, improved barrier properties, and cost effectiveness in nature.

United States to Hold the Largest Market Share

In the United States, cigarettes, which accounted for a major share of around 90% of tobacco packaging units sold, determine the performance of tobacco packaging market. In terms of packaging, the continuous fall in unit volume sales of cigarettes is a result of the ongoing decline in the number of smokers. Anti-smoking campaigns are prevalent in the United States, and prohibitive taxation & regulations have increased in the country, over the last few years. Thus, tobacco packaging is expected to post a slow CAGR during the forecast period. The macro factors, such as booming retail sector, increase in online sales, technological advancements, and other factors, like increase in number of new smokers, etc. are expected to contribute to the demand for tobacco packaging products, particularly paper-based products, in the market. Paperboard boxes are expected to experience sold gains due to favorable environmental profile. Cigars & smokeless tobacco are expected to provide unit volume growth in tobacco packaging. However, considering their small shares, the decline of cigarettes is likely to affect the growth of overall tobacco packaging market.

