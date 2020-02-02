Tofu Market 2019 Global Industry Demand, Sales, Suppliers, Analysis and Forecasts to 2023
Tofu Market 2019
The global Tofu market is valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Tofu market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Tofu in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Tofu in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Tofu market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Tofu market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Hain Celestial
Amy’s Kitchen
Hugli Holding Company
Morinaga
Pulmuone
Vitasoy
House Foods Group
Kikkoman
San Jose Tofu
Eden Foods
The Nisshin OilliO
Tofurky
Market size by Product
Processed
Unprocessed
Market size by End User
Restaurant
Food Factory
Other
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Tofu Product
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Tofu Market Size Growth Rate by Product
1.4.2 Processed
1.4.3 Unprocessed
1.5 Market by End User
1.5.1 Global Tofu Market Size Growth Rate by End User
1.5.2 Restaurant
1.5.3 Food Factory
1.5.4 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Tofu Market Size
2.1.1 Global Tofu Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Tofu Sales 2014-2025
2.2 Tofu Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Tofu Sales by Regions
2.2.2 Global Tofu Revenue by Regions
3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
3.1 Tofu Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Tofu Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Tofu Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1.3 Global Tofu Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Tofu Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Tofu Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.2.2 Tofu Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.3 Tofu Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Tofu Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Tofu Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Tofu Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Tofu Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
……..
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Hain Celestial
11.1.1 Hain Celestial Company Details
11.1.2 Company Business Overview
11.1.3 Hain Celestial Tofu Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.1.4 Hain Celestial Tofu Products Offered
11.1.5 Hain Celestial Recent Development
11.2 Amy’s Kitchen
11.2.1 Amy’s Kitchen Company Details
11.2.2 Company Business Overview
11.2.3 Amy’s Kitchen Tofu Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.2.4 Amy’s Kitchen Tofu Products Offered
11.2.5 Amy’s Kitchen Recent Development
11.3 Hugli Holding Company
11.3.1 Hugli Holding Company Company Details
11.3.2 Company Business Overview
11.3.3 Hugli Holding Company Tofu Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.3.4 Hugli Holding Company Tofu Products Offered
11.3.5 Hugli Holding Company Recent Development
11.4 Morinaga
11.4.1 Morinaga Company Details
11.4.2 Company Business Overview
11.4.3 Morinaga Tofu Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.4.4 Morinaga Tofu Products Offered
11.4.5 Morinaga Recent Development
11.5 Pulmuone
11.5.1 Pulmuone Company Details
11.5.2 Company Business Overview
11.5.3 Pulmuone Tofu Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.5.4 Pulmuone Tofu Products Offered
11.5.5 Pulmuone Recent Development
11.6 Vitasoy
11.6.1 Vitasoy Company Details
11.6.2 Company Business Overview
11.6.3 Vitasoy Tofu Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.6.4 Vitasoy Tofu Products Offered
11.6.5 Vitasoy Recent Development
11.7 House Foods Group
11.7.1 House Foods Group Company Details
11.7.2 Company Business Overview
11.7.3 House Foods Group Tofu Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.7.4 House Foods Group Tofu Products Offered
11.7.5 House Foods Group Recent Development
11.8 Kikkoman
11.8.1 Kikkoman Company Details
11.8.2 Company Business Overview
11.8.3 Kikkoman Tofu Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.8.4 Kikkoman Tofu Products Offered
11.8.5 Kikkoman Recent Development
11.9 San Jose Tofu
11.9.1 San Jose Tofu Company Details
11.9.2 Company Business Overview
11.9.3 San Jose Tofu Tofu Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.9.4 San Jose Tofu Tofu Products Offered
11.9.5 San Jose Tofu Recent Development
11.10 Eden Foods
11.10.1 Eden Foods Company Details
11.10.2 Company Business Overview
11.10.3 Eden Foods Tofu Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.10.4 Eden Foods Tofu Products Offered
11.10.5 Eden Foods Recent Development
Continued…..
