Transportation Management Systems Market 2019 Global Key Players, Size, Trends and Growth Opportunities – Analysis to 2025

Transportation management system is a part of supply chain management and can also be linked to the enterprise’s resource planning systems.

The North America region holds the largest share of the market across the globe followed by Europe, and Asia Pacific region.

In 2018, the global Transportation Management Systems market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Transportation Management Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Transportation Management Systems development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

JDA Software

Oracle Corporation

Manhattan Associates

Descartes

SAP SE

BluJay

TMW Systems

Omnitracs

ORTEC

HighJump

MercuryGate

One Network

Precision Software

CargoSmart

Next Generation Logistic

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Railways

Roadways

Market segment by Application, split into

Logistics & Transport

Manufacturing

Commercial

Retail

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

