Urinary Incontinence Products Market 2019–2025, Key Market Trends and Analysis

Urinary incontinence products, such as pads, are not a cure for urinary incontinence; however, using these pads and other devices to contain urine loss and maintain skin integrity are extremely useful in selected cases. Absorbent products used include underpads, pant liners (shields and guards), adult diapers (briefs), a variety of washable pants, and disposable pad systems, or combinations of these products.

Currently, some companies in the world can produce urinary incontinence products, mainly concentrating in USA. The main market players are Kimberly-Clark, SCA, Unicharm, Procter & Gamble, First Quality Enterprises, Domtar, Medline, 3M, etc.

Urinary incontinence products can be classified as three types, urine absorbents, urine accepted products/ incontinence bags and others. It can be widely used in the people. Survey results showed that 15.59% of the urinary incontinence market is hospital, 20.22% is nursing homes, 57.89% is homecare application and 6.30% divided among other industries in 2015. With the development of economy, they will need more urinary incontinence. So, urinary incontinence has a huge market potential in the future.

We tend to believe this industry is an emerging industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. For product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future as competition intensifies. Besides, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing gradually. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The global Urinary Incontinence Products market is valued at 9320 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 18800 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.2% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Urinary Incontinence Products volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Urinary Incontinence Products market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.Kimberly-Clark, SCA, Unicharm, Procter & Gamble, First Quality Enterprises, Domtar, Medline, 3M, Covidien, B Braun, Cotton Incorporated, Tranquility, Hengan Group, Coco, Chiaus, Fuburg, AAB Group, Coloplast, ConvaTec, Flexicare Medical, Hollister, Marlen Manufacturing & Development

