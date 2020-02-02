UV PVD Coatings for Automotive Trim Market Booms, Resulting in Growth of the Market 2019-2025 Worldwide

Physical vapor deposition (PVD) describes deposition methods used to deposit thin films by the condensation of a vaporized form of the desired film material (e.g. aluminum, chrome) onto the substrate surfaces (e.g., automotive plastic parts).

The coating method involves physical processes such as high-temperature vacuum evaporation with subsequent condensation, or plasma sputter bombardment. Includes: thermal, sputtering and cathodic arc deposition.

For the main manufacturers of UV PVD Coatings for Automotive Trim Application, the top list includes Fujikura Kasei, Mankiewicz Gebr, Sokan, Redspot, Hunan Sunshine, Cashew, FCS and Musashi Paint Group. Concentration degree is comparatively high, keeping at about 50%.

Europe, China, USA, Japan are the major consumption regions worldwide, with consumption value share of 25.86%, 24.61%, 19.29%, and 13.39% in 2015 respectively.

With the development of PVD technology, the market of UV PVD Coatings for Automotive Trim Application will keep the trend of expanding.

The Recently published research report focuses on the production capacity, revenue and market share for each manufacturer such as Fujikura Kasei, Mankiewicz Gebr, Sokan, Redspot, Hunan Sunshine, Cashew, FCS, Musashi Paint Group.

The global UV PVD Coatings for Automotive Trim Applications market is valued at 130 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 230 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on UV PVD Coatings for Automotive Trim Applications volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall UV PVD Coatings for Automotive Trim Applications market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

Strategic Points Covered in TOC:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product scope, market risk, market overview, and market opportunities of the global market

Chapter 2: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the global market which consists of its revenue, sales, and price of the products

Chapter 3: Displaying the competitive nature among key manufacturers, with market share, revenue, and sales

Chapter 4: Presenting global market by regions, market share and with revenue and sales for the projected period

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions

