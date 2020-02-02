Vinylphosphonic Acid Market Will Target Emerging Markets Over 2018-2025

This report researches the worldwide Vinylphosphonic Acid market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Vinylphosphonic Acid breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Vinylphosphonic acid is an organophosphorus compound with the formula C2H3PO3H2. It is a colorless liquid. Vinylphosphonic acid is a key monomer for the synthesis of vinyl phosphate polymer, co-polymer, etc.

Applications of vinylphosphonic acid include Printing, Coating, Water Treatment & Oil Well, Fuel Cells, Health Care and so on. Among those applications, Coating accounts for the largest market share, which was about 35.78% in 2017.

The vinylphosphonic acid industry is highly concentrated as there are major three manufacturers presently. Euticals is the largest producer with sales volume of 160 MT in 2017.

Global sales of vinylphosphonic acid increased from 133 MT in 2013 to 179 MT in 2017. Europe is the largest production base presently. As for consumption, Europe is also the largest consumer with about 51.33% share in 2017.

Global Vinylphosphonic Acid market size will increase to 24 Million US$ by 2025, from 12 Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Vinylphosphonic Acid.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Vinylphosphonic Acid capacity, production, value, price and market share of Vinylphosphonic Acid in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Euticals

BASF

Solvay Novecare

Vinylphosphonic Acid Breakdown Data by Type

VPA 90%

VPA 80%

Other

Vinylphosphonic Acid Breakdown Data by Application

Printing

Coating

Water Treatment & Oil Well

Fuel Cells

Others

Vinylphosphonic Acid Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Vinylphosphonic Acid Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Vinylphosphonic Acid capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Vinylphosphonic Acid manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Vinylphosphonic Acid :

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.