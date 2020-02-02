Yogurt Market Expansions, Key Drivers, Trends, Challenges, And Forecast by 2023

Yogurt market analysis report contains all systematic and geometric brief about market overview, growth, demand and forecast research with penetrating overview and solution in the complex world of Yogurt industry. The Yogurt Market to grow at important Compound Annual Growth Rate of 4.5% during the forecast period 2018-2023.

Yogurt Market Report Segmented by Regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa, Rest of World (ROW). This Yogurt market research report focuses on the Key Manufacturers Profiles in Detail with Granular Analysis of the Market Share, Production Technology, Market Entry Strategies, Revenue Forecasts and Regional Analysis of the Market.

Key Developments in the Yogurt Market:

January 2018 â Arla Foods has launched fibre rich yogurt in UK.

October 2017 â Dannone has introduced 100% natural yogurt product range in France.

M Top Manufacturers: Ben & Jerrys, China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, Dannon, Deutsches Milchkontor Gmbh, Emmi Group, FAGE, Grupo Alpura, Grupo LALA, Kemps, Muller, Nestle, Schreiber Foods, Yeo Valley. Yogurt Market Dynamics

Drivers

– Rise in Disposable Income

– Increase in Awareness of Health Benefits

– Increasing Availability of Flavored Yogurt



Constraints

– Increase in cost of Production

– High Fat and Sugar Content



Opportunities

– Increasing Demand in Developing Countries

