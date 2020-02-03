2018-2023 Machine to Machine (M2M) Services Market: Market Outlook, Growth Factors, Market Demands, Industry Analysis and Forecast to 2023

Latest Market Report on Global Machine to Machine (M2M) Services Market – Segmented by Type, End-Users, and Geography – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2018 – 2023)

The Machine to Machine (M2M) Services Market Report contains in depth information of major Manufacturers, opportunities, challenges, industry trends and their impact on the market till the forecast year 2023.

The Machine to Machine (M2M) Services Market report provides crucial information about the market, including Opinions from Industry experts, and the recent progressions and developments of the Machine to Machine (M2M) Services industry.

The Machine to Machine (M2M) Services market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 28.61% during the forecast period of 2018-2023.

Key Developments in the Machine to Machine (M2M) Services Market:

February 2018 â In India, one of the fastest growing markets for M2M services, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has approved telecom service providers to start issuing 13-digit digit numbers for SIM based machine-to-machine (M2M) services. This scenario is expected to increase the number of M2M services provided the telecom vendors in the region

January 2018 – Thuraya Telecommunications Company announced the launch of its Thuraya Tracking and Monitoring (T2M) service in conjunction with the first product release of the year, the T2M-DUAL terminal. These releases are expected to increase the companyâs hold in the automotive industry

International Business Machine Corporation

Rogers Communications

Cstar Technologies

Alcatel-Lucent S.A.

Comarch

Cisco System Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Intel Corporation

Google

Inc.

Gemalto NV

Amdocs

EE Ltd.

Verizon Communications Inc.

KT Corporation

