2019-2024 Surgical Blades & Scalpels Market Report | by Global Top Vendors

Surgical Scalpel is a small and extremely sharp bladed instrument used for surgery, anatomical dissection, and various arts and crafts (called a hobby knife). Scalpels may be single-use disposable or re-usable. Re-usable scalpels can have permanently attached blades that can be sharpened or, more commonly, removable single-use blades. Disposable scalpels usually have a plastic handle with an extensible blade (like a utility knife) and are used once, then the entire instrument is discarded. Scalpel blades are usually individually packed in sterile pouches but are also offered non-sterile.

The classification of surgical blades and scalpels includes blade and handle. And the proportion of blade in 2017 is about 85%, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2013 to 2017.

Surgical Scalpel is widely used in hospital, clinic and others. The most proportion of surgical scalpel is in hospital, and the proportion of surgical scalpel used in hospital in 2017 is about is 82%.

China is the largest supplier of surgical scalpel, with a production market share nearly 31% in 2017. North America is the second largest supplier of surgical scalpel, enjoying production market share nearly 31% in 2017.

Europe is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 27% in 2017. Following Europe, North America is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 25%.

Market competition is intense. Hill-Rom, Swann-Morton, Huaiyin Medical are the leaders of the industry, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The worldwide market for Surgical Blades and Scalpels is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.2% over the next five years, will reach 530 million US$ in 2024, from 350 million US$ in 2019.

This report focuses on the Surgical Blades and Scalpels in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers (Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):

Hill-Rom,Swann-Morton,Huaiyin Medical,KAI Group,Feather,SteriLance,Mani,Surgical Specialties,Shinva,Hu-Friedy,Ailee,Shanghai Surgical,Geister.

Market Segment by Type, covers (Market Size & Forecast, Major Vendors of Type etc.):

Blade, Handle.

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

Hospital, Clinic, Other.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Surgical Blades & Scalpels product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks. Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Surgical Blades & Scalpels, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Surgical Blades & Scalpels in 2017 and 2018. Chapter 3, the Surgical Blades & Scalpels competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast. Chapter 4, the Surgical Blades & Scalpels breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019. Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019. Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019. Chapter 12, Surgical Blades & Scalpels market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024. Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Surgical Blades & Scalpels sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

