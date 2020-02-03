3D Laser Scanner Market Perception on Future Growth Prospects and Industry Trends Analyzed till 2027

With the rapid development in technology in almost every field, 3D laser scanner has been one of the revolutionary aspect for today’s world. These new generation 3D laser scanners are augmented to provide accurate and reliable data of an object to create point cloud data of exact shape and size into computer world. It is observed that emerging innovation for several applications has increased demand of 3D scan-to-print solutions which is expected to transmute design to manufacturing process. The integration of non-contact feature offers significant opportunities for 3D laser scanner market over the forecast period. 3D laser scanner offers major advantage in the measurement of fragile objects and detection of large numbers of points in a short time period. Such a non-destructive technology in 3D laser scanner makes it a communiqué device to serve a number of purposes in CGI Creation, advanced visual effects, real world location scanning, enhanced virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) and others.

Many industries in entertainment and media are focusing to adopt 3D laser scanners to develop video games which are expected to boost 3D laser scanner market for present budding trend of play stations as a vital component in gaming. This results to fuel the growth for 3D laser scanner market worldwide.

3D Laser Scanner Market: Market Dynamics

One of the most dynamic factor for the growth of 3D laser scanner market is the freedom of movement integrated in the product. It is the most reliable technology to offer real time visualization and higher degree of accuracy than other alternatives available in the market. Such adoption of innovative technology in many companies despite of industry domain is expected to drive 3D laser scanner market in near future.

Countries like the US are likely to adopt 3D laser scanners system to analyze the crime scenes. A recent demonstrations were held in the state of Nevada where 3D laser scanner tools were used to help investigators solve crimes that involves firearm trajectory. Moreover to this, mini artificially intelligent vehicles called 0–R3 are expected to be seen on the Dubai streets for patrolling and security purpose. The vehicle will be embedded with a deployed drone 3D laser scanners slam technology to search criminals, vehicles and detect possible bombs up to 330 feet distance.

3D laser scanners are becoming one of the necessary facet in the world of construction. With the latest technologies, Objective of collecting topography details at locations that human cannot access through Internet of Things (IoT) and can be achieved by 3D laser scanner. Such demand to increase automated workflow accustomed with less risk of human error is expected to drive 3D laser scanners market during the forecast period.

3D Laser Scanner Market: Segmentation

3D Laser Scanner market can be segmented on the basis of product type:

Tripod Mounted

Fixed CMM based

Portable CMM Based

Desktop

Automotive antenna module market can be segmented on the basis of offerings:

Hardware & Software

After Services

Automotive antenna module market can be segmented on the basis of frequency range:

Low range

Medium range

High range

3D Laser Scanner market can be segmented on the basis of application:

Reverse Engineering

Quality Control and Inspection

Virtual Simulation

Face Body Scanning

Rapid Prototyping

Others

3D Laser Scanner market can be segmented on the basis of end use industries:

Automotive

Health Care

Aerospace & Defense

Architecture & Construction

Energy & Power

Tunnel & Mining

3D Laser Scanner market: Region wise Outlook

In terms of geographic divisions, the Americas is expected to account for major share in 3D laser scanner market over the forecast period. It is chiefly attributed due to the amplified adoption of 3D laser scanners in cameras to investigate fatal road accidents in this region. Also, some of the popular companies are expected to adopt 3D laser scanners in front cameras of mobile phones for improved selfies, facial recognition, and iris scanning. European nations are anticipated to hold vital opportunities owing to the use of 3D laser scanner technology in paleontology field. The researchers are using this technology to study interaction of plants and extinct animals of in Jurassic period.

The emerging economies in APEJ and MEA are expected to show potential opportunities in 3D laser scanners market with its growing application in surveying at upcoming onshore and offshore projects, pipelines and subsea models and etc.

3D Laser Scanner Market: Players

Some of the players in automotive antenna module market are listed below: