5G Infrastructure Market 2018: Global Industry Top Key Players are Cisco, Intel, HP, Nokia, Ericsson, Samsung Electronics, Huawei Technologies, Qualcomm and MediaTek

The Global 5G Infrastructure Market is changing for a better in the forecast years 2018-2025 the CAGR analysis tell so as the CAGR levels in the historic year 2016 and base year 207 were continuously increasing.

The report gives inside and industry outlook on 5G infrastructure market. It helps in imagining the arrangement of the global market complete analysis regarding type and applications, featuring the key business resources and key players. 5G Infrastructure industry development divisions and distinguishes factors driving change.

This Research helps in understanding the dynamic condition, market’s significant players, and driving brands. The 5G infrastructure market five-year periods can evaluate how the market is forecast to evolve. This analysis gives an examination of various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development amid the estimate forecast frame. Recognize the most recent 5G infrastructure improvements, share, and systems utilized by the significant market.

This report focuses on the 5G Infrastructure In Global Market, especially in North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, and Colombia etc.), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa). This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, types and applications.

KEY COMPANIES

Cisco

NEC

Qualcomm

Intel

Ericsson

Samsung

Mediatek

Cavium

Qorvo

Huawei

LG Electronics

Macom Technology Solutions

Analog Devices

Vmware

Fujitsu

Juniper Networks

Verizon Communications

AT&T

SK Telecom

T-Mobile

Nokia

ZTE Corporation

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co

Korea Telecom

China Mobile

This research report categorizes the global 5G Infrastructure market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global 5G Infrastructure market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

This report focuses on the global 5G Infrastructure status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the global industry development in United States, Europe and China.

MARKET BY CORE NETWORK TECHNOLOGY

Software-Defined Networking (SDN)

Network Function Virtualization (NFV)

Mobile Edge Computing (MEC)

Fog Computing (FC)

MARKET BY CHIPSET TYPE

Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC)

Radio Frequency Integrated Circuit (RFIC)

Millimeter Wave Technology Chips

Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA)

MARKET BY APPLICATION

Automotive

Energy and Utilities

Healthcare

Retail

Intelligent Buildings and Infrastructures

Industrial Automation

Consumer Electronics

Others

OVERVIEW: TABLE OF CONTENTS

Part 1 Industry Overview

Part 2 Upstream & Production

Part 3 Product Segment

Part 4 Application / End-User Segment

Part 5 Regional Market

Part 6 Market Subdivision

Part 7 Market Forecast

Part 9 Company Competition

Part 10 Research Conclusion

