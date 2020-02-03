Acid Casein Market Globally Expected to Drive Growth through 2026

Market Outlook

Edible acid casein is a product derived from milk by separating, washing and drying the acid-precipitated coagulum of pure pasteurized skimmed milk. Acid casein is an excellent source of nutrition which makes it an ideal ingredient to be used in nutritional and medical application. Edible acid casein is used in various applications such as infant formulas, processed cheese and coffee whiteners among others. The demand for acid casein is increasing significantly in the global market due to increase use of acid casein in the leather and chemical industry. Dry acid casein is a rich source of protein and according to U.S. standard grade edible dry acid casein shall contain protein, not less than 90 percent, dry basis. This attribute is increasing the demand for acid casein from the health supplement industry. To meet up the requirement of the clients, manufacturers are offering acid casein in defined grades and texture, which is expected to drive the acid casein market significantly over the forecast period.

Request Sample For More Information @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=54150

Increasing Demand for Sports Supplement in North America

North America is currently experiencing a huge demand for acid casein, owing to the increased awareness of the health benefits offered by the ingredient. The consumer base for the protein supplement is increasing significantly, owing to the increasing number of gym goers, resulting in an increase in demand for acid casein. Physical exercise and muscle building are the key components of sports nutrition products. Although, consumers are also looking for ingredients that do not have any side effect. Because of this, a number of manufacturers are including acid casein in their products, which is boosting the sales of acid casein in the market extensively. Moreover, acid casein is used readily in functional bars, which is an excellent on-the-go product, which suits the demand from the working population who depends heavily on snacking. This working population captures a large part of the consumer base, which is expected to generate a substantial demand for a functional bar containing acid casein in the region over the forecast period.

Global Acid Casein Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global acid casein market are Milkfood Limited, Charotar Casein Company, Nutra Food Ingredients, Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited, LACTALIS Ingredients, Kaskat Ltd, Clarion Casein Ltd., Irish Dairy Board Inc., VRS Foods Limited, Hoogwegt USA Glenstal Foods, Subo International and Medir, Ferrer y Cía.,S.A. among others. Over the forecast period, it is expected that the demand for edible acid casein will grow significantly, owing to increasing demand form the cream liquor from the Western Europe region.

Opportunities for Market Participants

Consumers across the globe are swiftly shifting towards the consumption of dietary supplements for the prevention of issues related to health and meeting dietary requirements. Consumers these days, are opting for protein supplements to build muscle and lose weight. Moreover, consumers also consume health supplements to prevent common ailments, such as arthritis-related conditions. Due to these factors the demand for acid casein is experiencing a robust growth across the globe. Many manufacturers are investing heavily in the research and development of acid casein in order to obtain better quality of acid casein from milk. These companies gain lucrative opportunities in the acid casein market to capitalize on premiumization of their supplements product portfolio with acid casein to strengthen their market position due to an increase in globalization and economic growth.