Affective Computing Market Future Research and Analysis by Top Key Players are IBM, Microsoft, Cogito Corp, Affectiva, Beyond Verbal Communication, Kairos: Face Recognition and eyeSight Technologies

The end user demand for the Affective Computing Market has increased in the historic year 2016 base year 2017 and is expected to grow in the forecast year 2018-2025. The report contains basic, secondary and advanced information pertaining to the Affective Computing Industry global status and trend, market size, share, growth, trends analysis, segment and forecasts from 2018 – 2025.

This report on Affective Computing market consists of all the information needed to capture the majority of zonal end-users some information’s which are included all the drivers and restrains which derived from SWOT analysis and all the profile of the companies which are dominating the market.

MARKET SEGMENT BY MANUFACTURERS, THIS REPORT COVERS

IBM

Microsoft

Eyesight Technologies

Affectiva

NuraLogix

gestigon GmbH

Crowd Emotion

Beyond Verbal

nViso

Cogito Corporation

Kairos

Affective computing (also known as artificial emotional intelligence or emotion AI) is the study and development of systems and devices that can recognize, interpret, process, and simulate human affects. It is an interdisciplinary field spanning computer science, psychology, and cognitive science. While the origins of the field may be traced as far back as to early philosophical inquiries into emotion (“affect” is, basically, a synonym for “emotion.”), the more modern branch of computer science originated with Rosalind Picard’s 1995 paper on affective computing. A motivation for the research is the ability to simulate empathy. The machine should interpret the emotional state of humans and adapt its behavior to them, giving an appropriate response for those emotions.

MARKET SEGMENT BY TYPE, COVERS:

Touch-Based

Touchless

MARKET SEGMENT BY APPLICATIONS, CAN BE DIVIDED INTO:

Market Research

Healthcare

Media & Advertisement

Automotive

Others

This report focuses on the affective computing in global market, especially in North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, and Colombia etc.), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa). This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, types and applications.

