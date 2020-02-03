Arabinoxylan Fiber Market: Innovations and Advancements to Encourage Growth

Market Outlook

Arabinoxylan fiber is an extracted byproduct of wheat flour processing. Arabinoxylan fiber is a non-starchy polysaccharide which constitutes almost 65% of endosperm cell walls in most cereal grains. Arabinoxylan fiber decreases the postprandial glucose response in normoglycemic subjects. Arabinoxylan fiber is a dietary fiber which is a major component found in cereal grains like rice, wheat, corn, oat, rye, and barley. Arabinoxylan fiber is used in medicines. Arabinoxylan fiber is taken orally for diabetes, heart diseases, constipation, metabolic syndrome, and weight loss. Arabinoxylan fiber reduces sugar and cholesterol absorbed in the stomach and intestines. The primary use of arabinoxylan fiber in medicine is for immune system improvement. Rye grain contains a significant amount of arabinoxylan fiber as compared to other cereal grains. The production of arabinoxylan fiber is done globally. In the Asia Pacific, China is the largest producer of arabinoxylan fiber.

Arabinoxylan Fiber as a Medicine with Numerous Health Benefits

Arabinoxylan fiber offers a variety of health benefits. It enhances immune function. Arabinoxylan fiber is used as a remedy for asthma, diabetes, high cholesterol, heart diseases, and obesity. Arabinoxylan fiber is also used to stimulate the immune function of people undergoing cancer treatment.

Global Arabinoxylan Fiber Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the arabinoxylan fiber market are Shandong Zhi Shang Chemical Co.Ltd, Antimex Pharmaceuticals & Chemicals Ltd., Nanjing Raymon Biotech Co., Ltd., Triumph International Development Limited, Acetar Bio-tech Inc., and Kowa India Pvt. Ltd. Numerous food and healthcare industries are showing keen interest in manufacturing arabinoxylan fiber. Hence, the demand for arabinoxylan fiber is expected to be extensive in the upcoming years.

Global Arabinoxylan Fiber Market: Opportunities for Market Participants

Arabinoxylan fiber is used to cure cancer. According to some reports, every four among ten people born today would be diagnosed with cancer in their life. The gradual increment in cancer would increase the demand for arabinoxylan fiber. Arabinoxylan is not very costly and can be used as a natural remedy for heart diseases, diabetes, and high cholesterol levels. Arabinoxylan fiber gives relief from health problems associated with lungs and heart. It also controls the blood sugar level in the body. Also, arabinoxylan fiber is used in various food products. Arabinoxylan fiber is high in fiber and hence, used as a dietary fiber. This factor ensures an excellent opportunity for food manufacturers to get a larger market share. Manufacturers can add arabinoxylan fiber in products like bread, as consumers globally are gradually giving preference to nutritional food.