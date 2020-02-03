Artificial Intelligence in Telecommunication Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2024

Artificial Intelligence in Telecommunication Industry 2019

Description:-

Telecommunication Artificial Intelligence (AI) is intelligence demonstrated by machines for Telecommunication.

Scope of the Report:

The global Artificial Intelligence Market in the Telecommunication market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Artificial Intelligence Market in the Telecommunication.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Artificial Intelligence Market in the Telecommunication market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Artificial Intelligence Market in the Telecommunication market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Alphabet

Cisco Systems

IBM

Intel

Microsoft

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Solutions

Services

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Customer analytics

Network security

Network optimization

Self-diagnostics

Others

