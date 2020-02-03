Automotive Active Roll Control System Market 2018-2028 – Top Industry Players as – Schaeffler AG Robert Bosch GmbH BWI Group

Automotive Active Roll Control System Market: Introduction

Automotive active roll control system (ARC) acts when a vehicle when subject to cornering forces. It can decrease the magnitude of sprung mass or roll angle of the vehicle and can improve the passenger’s comfort and vehicle dynamics. The automotive active roll control system contains two sub-systems, i.e., electric active roll control (EARC) and hydraulic active roll control (HARC). The electric unit determines the direction and magnitude of the hydraulic pressure according to the vehicle’s instability and the hydraulic unit regulates the pressure in actuators. The actuators provide the force to counteract the cornering force and reduce the vehicle’s roll angle.

Furthermore, the automotive active roll control systems can improve the safety rating of a vehicle and minimize the probability of an accident due to rollover or instability. The new premium and sport utility vehicles (SUVs) generally have automotive active roll control system, which provides better stability and comfort. There are two main types of automotive active roll control systems available in the market, namely rotary actuators and linear actuators.

Automotive Active Roll Control System Market: Dynamics

Automotive active roll control system helps to improve the vehicles response to accidents caused by rollovers and improve the overall stability of a vehicle. The increasing demand for comfortable and safe vehicles is expected to be the key factors contributing to the growth of the automotive active roll control system market. Additionally, stringent governmental regulations regarding vehicles safety rating is also projected to propel the growth of the automotive active roll control system market over the forecast period.

Furthermore, new technological developments in the automotive active roll control system are creating growth opportunities for the manufacturers operating in the automotive market. Electrical vehicles are also equipped with automotive active roll control system, which expected to drive the growth of the automotive active roll control system market during the forecast period.

However, the active roll control system is costly and only limited to the premium and mid-end vehicles. Also, the retrofit of the system in existing vehicles is very complex which is expected to hamper the growth of automotive active roll control system market over the forecast period.

Automotive Active Roll Control System Market: Segmentation:

Automotive active roll control system market can be segmented into actuator type, vehicle type, distribution channel, and region.

On the basis of actuator type, the global automotive active roll control system market is segmented into:

Rotary Actuator

Linear Actuator

On the basis of vehicle type, the global automotive active roll control system market is segmented into:

Passenger Vehicles

Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV)

Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV)

On the basis of distribution channel, the global automotive active roll control system market is segmented into:

Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

Aftermarket

Automotive Active Roll Control System Market: Regional Outlook

North America is estimated to witness prominent growth in the global automotive active roll control system market owing to growing adoption of the system in passenger and commercial vehicles due to stringent governmental regulations regarding road safety. The European New Car Assessment program (EuroNCAP) is launched by the European Commission to educate the car buyers regarding the potential safety benefits, which is expected to increase the demand for automotive active roll control system and drive growth of the automotive active roll control system market in Europe during the forecast period.

China and Asia Pacific excluding China are expected to witness promising growth in the global automotive active roll control system market due to growing awareness regarding road safety to minimize the number of road accidents.

Automotive Active Roll Control System Market: Participants

Some of the market participants in the global automotive active roll control system market are: