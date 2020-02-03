Avian Influenza Vaccines Market Key Players, SWOT Analysis, Dynamics, Drivers, Key Indicators and Forecast to 2025

[Los Angeles,CA- United State]–(satprnews)–2/4/2019: QY Research always aims at offering their clients an in-depth analysis and the best research material of the various market. This new report on the global Avian Influenza Vaccines market is committed fulfilling the requirements of the clients by giving them thorough insights into the market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts.

Avian influenza refers to the disease caused by infection with avian (bird) influenza (flu) Type A viruses. These viruses occur naturally among wild aquatic birds worldwide and can infect domestic poultry and other bird and animal species. Avian flu viruses do not normally infect humans. However, sporadic human infections with avian flu viruses have occurred.

The global average price of Avian Influenza Vaccines is in the decreasing trend, from 20 K USD/K doses in 2011 to 19.8 USD/K doses in 2015. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The global Avian Influenza Vaccines market is valued at 100 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 130 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.4% during 2019-2025.

The classification of Avian Influenza Vaccines includes H5 Avian Influenza Vaccines, H9 Avian Influenza Vaccines and other Avian Influenza Vaccines, and the proportion of H5 Avian Influenza Vaccines in 2015 is about 73%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2011 to 2015.

Avian Influenza Vaccines is widely used in Chicken, Duck & Goose and Other birds. The most proportion of Avian Influenza Vaccines is used in chicken, and the production proportion in 2015 is about 77%.

China region is the largest supplier of Avian Influenza Vaccines, with a production market share nearly 49% in 2015. Asia (Ex. China) is the second largest supplier of Avian Influenza Vaccines, enjoying production market share nearly 23% in 2015.

China is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 45% in 2015. Following China, Asia (Ex. China) is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 26%.

Market competition is intense. Merial, QYH Biotech, DHN, HVRI, CEVA, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

Key Manufacturers Are Covered : Sanofi Pasteur, GSK, Seqirus, AstraZeneca, Protein Science Corporation

Key Segment by Type : Trivalent Influenza Vaccines, Quadrivalent Vaccines

Key Segment by Application : Hospital, Clinic, Other

