Blockchain Distributed Ledger Market 2018: Global Industry Top Key Players are IBM, Accenture, Intel Corporation, Deloitte, Microsoft, and Earthport

In 2017, the Global Blockchain Distributed Ledger Market size was 320 million US$ and it is expected to reach 9450 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 52.4% during 2018-2025.

SWOT analysis can be quite a great tool to know what the market drivers and restrains in the Blockchain Distributed Ledger Market. This report aims to focus on all the key aspects for the global market so that you know what really is happening when it comes to key players and brand’s acquisitions, merges, joint ventures, recent developments, products launches and the competitive research.

Blockchain distributed ledger is a medium of exchange formed and stored electronically, using encryption methods to regulate the creation of financial units and to verify the transfer of funds. All the blockchain ledgers are created by private individuals, organizations, or firms. The blockchain distributed ledger market has evolved intermittently and at a significant rate during the past few years. The majority of blockchain distributed ledger market is currently focused on cryptocurrencies rather than a more diverse range of applications.

Get Sample Copy of Report [email protected] https://www.researchformarkets.com/sample/global-blockchain-distributed-ledger-market-168847

This report focuses on the Blockchain Distributed Ledger In Global Market, especially in North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, and Colombia etc.), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa). This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, types and applications.

Therefore, the global blockchain distributed ledger market is expected to witness moderate growth in the near future, owing to less transaction cost and reduced chance of thefts.

THE KEY PLAYERS COVERED IN THIS STUDY

Chain Inc.

IBM

Accenture

Eris Industries

Intel

Deloitte

Blockchain Tech Pvt. Ltd.

Microsoft Corporation

Digital Asset Holdings

Earthport

However, limited acceptance and risk of unknown technical flaws are projected to hamper the market growth. Insignificant effect of inflation of blockchain distributed ledger is expected to provide lucrative opportunities to the market.

Access Report Summary with Detailed [email protected] https://www.researchformarkets.com/reports/global-blockchain-distributed-ledger-market-168847

Blockchain data is complete, consistent, timely, accurate, and widely available. Moreover, a third-party cannot interrupt transactions of cryptocurrencies, and thus there is no feasible way to implement a blockchain distributed ledger taxation system.

This report focuses on the global Blockchain Distributed Ledger status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the global industry development in United States, Europe and China.

MARKET ANALYSIS BY PRODUCT TYPE

Private Blockchain

Public Blockchain

MARKET ANALYSIS BY MARKET

Government

BFSI

Automotive

Retail & e-Commerce

Media & Entertainment

Others

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

PARTIAL CHAPTER OF THE TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Report Overview

2 Executive Summary

3 Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Rest of World

9 International Players Profiles

10 Market Dynamics

11 Key Findings in This Report

12 Appendix

Buy This Report with Full [email protected] https://www.researchformarkets.com/buy-now/global-blockchain-distributed-ledger-market-168847/one

Note: If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

About Research for Markets:

Research for Markets indulges in detailed and diligent research on different markets, trends and emerging opportunities in the successive direction to cater to your business needs. We have established the pillars of our flourishing institute on the grounds of Credibility and Reliability. RFM delve into the markets across Asia Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Contact:

Mr. A Naidu

Research for Markets

Tel: +44 8000-4182-37 (UK)

Email: [email protected]