Blockchain Technology in Aerospace and Defense Market 2020: Demand, Trend, Latest Techniques, Innovations, Applications, Analysis and 2024 Industry Growth Forecast Research Report

Currently, defense growth is slower in comparison with the aerospace segment with a lot of investments in research and development for protection against cyber warfare, tracing defense-related shipments and contracts, and creating a secure government and battlefield messaging among others applications in the defense sector.

The study covers the use of blockchain technology in the aerospace and defense sector and gives a detailed analysis of future possibilities in the market.

Aerospace Segment to Experience the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period

The aerospace segment of the market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is primarily driven by the increase in investments on research and development of blockchain technology into commercial aviation. Airlines like Lufthansa, Air New Zealand, and Air France KLM among others have invested and are evaluating this technology for incorporating it into their business models, including retail, cargo, and baggage tracking, distribution and loyalty program opportunities to increase their profitability. Singapore Airlines officially launched its blockchain-based loyalty program for frequent customers in July 2018 after conducting a proof-of-concept trial with KPMG and Microsoft from February. Similarly, companies like SITA are working closely with the airport authorities and are partnering with each other to integrate blockchain technology and keep-up the industry players with the emerging technology. SITA Labs partnered with British Airways, Heathrow, Geneva Airport, and Miami International Airport to validate FlightChain platform that demonstrates how flight information can be stored on the blockchain to deliver a single source of truth and shared control of data by airlines and airports. Lufthansa and Air France KLM are also working towards the use of blockchain for managing replacement parts on in-service airplanes. Such advancements are aiding the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

North America Region to Experience the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period

North America region is anticipated to have the highest growth during the forecast period. This is due to the investments by companies based in the United States. Honeywell launched a new e-commerce initiative GoDirect Trade, a blockchain initiative for aircraft parts. Similarly, Boeing partnered with SparkCognition to form a new company called SkyGrid to develop software for aerial mobility in urban areas for autonomous cargo and passenger air vehicles. SkyGrid technology uses both blockchain technology and artificial intelligence for dynamic traffic routing (unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) traffic management). Also, on the other hand, the government has plans to use this technology into military applications. In the past years, the government mandated the blockchain cybersecurity research study. Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) partnered with Indiana Technology and Manufacturing Companies (ITAMCO) to use blockchain technology for a connected and transparent supply chain. Such initiatives by the government and the companies on the technology are anticipated to support the growth of this market in this region.

Competitive Landscape

The prominent players in the blockchain technology in the aerospace and defense market are Winding Tree, Loyyal Corporation, Accenture plc, Microsoft, and Aeron Labs. The market is highly fragmented due to the presence of many local players. However, consolidation of the market is expected to take place with the well-established companies acquiring the local and start-ups in the field of blockchain technology. Since, the market is still is in its initial stages, the partnerships and joint ventures between the blockchain platform providers and aerospace and defense players are expected to strengthen the growth of the market during the forecast period.

