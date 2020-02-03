Camellia Oil Global Industry Sales, Supply, Demand and Consumption 2019 and Forecast to 2026
Camellia Oil is an edible, pale amber-green fixed (nonvolatile) oil with a sweet, herbal aroma. It is cold-pressed mainly from the seeds of Camellia oleifera.
In the coming years there is an increasing demand for Camellia Oil in the regions of USA, Europe and China.
In the future, the production and consumption is estimated to continue developing with a stable growth rate. To meet the large and increasing demand, more and more manufacturers will go into this industry.
The price of Camellia Oil differs from company to company, as there is a great difference among the Camellia Oil quality from different companies.
Global Camellia Oil market size will increase to 64 Million US$ by 2025, from 40 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Camellia Oil.
This report researches the worldwide Camellia Oil market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.
This study categorizes the global Camellia Oil breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Jinhao
Wilmar International Limited
Green-sea
Guitaitai
Runxinoil
Deerle
Acemeliai
Waltt Products Co.,Ltd
Shanrun
Laozhiqin (Fujian) Oil Co., Ltd
Camellia Oil Breakdown Data by Type
Extra Virgin camellia Oil
Pure camellia Oil
Pomace camellia Oil
Camellia Oil Breakdown Data by Application
Food
Cosmetics
Others
Camellia Oil Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Camellia Oil Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
