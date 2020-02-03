Ceramic Frit Market Growth Factors, Segments, Key Drivers and Vendor Landscape and Snapshot Analysis by 2025

Frit is a ceramic composition formed by fusing inorganic materials into a glass by heating them in smelters and quenching them in water. Frits are the main component of nearly all ceramic glazes and are present in many compositions of different materials where a glass face is needed, even if only as a binder. The multiple applications, and various baking methods of the products which are used, under different names, have made it so that over the years the Frits family has gained numerous members, many of them very different between themselves.

As Chinese overall economic downward trend in the past few years, and international economic situation is complicated, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties, and coupled with Ceramic Frit industry in short supply on the market in the past few years, more and more companies enter into Ceramic Frit industry, the current demand for Ceramic Frit product is relatively low, lack of demand, excess supply. Ordinary Ceramic Frit products on the market do not sell well; Industrial Naphthalene’s price is lower than past years. The signal of market price change indicates the trend in the Ceramic Frit industry, low-end product has excess capacity, high-end product is in short supply.

The global Ceramic Frit market is valued at 1330 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 1790 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Ceramic Frit volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Ceramic Frit market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Ferro

Colorobbia

Esmalglass-Itaca

QuimiCer

Torrecid Group

TOMATEC

Johnson Matthey

Fusion Ceramics

T&H GLAZE

Yahuang Glazing

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Leaded Frit

Lead-free Frit

Segment by Application

Produce Ceramic Glazes

