Changing Preference towards Alcohol to Drive Draught Beer Market

The demand for draught beer dates back in the 20th century when it actually started to be served from pressurized containers. It was first in the United Kingdom in 1936 when artificial carbonation was introduced in the country. By 1970s, the demand for carbonation method for serving beer grew largely and was popular across the globe. Draught beer is also known as draft beer, which is a form of beer served through cask or keg instead of a bottle or a can. Keg beer is usually filtered or pasteurized that result into inactive yeast.

Kegs after fermentation are artificially pressurized with carbon dioxide gas or carbon dioxide and a mixture of nitrogen. A keg has a single opening in the center of the top to which a flow pipe is attached. To market keg beer draught and draft words were used to define bottled or canned beer. The major intention behind it was that it taste and appear similar to a cask or keg beer. However, the growing popularity of draught beer among the commercial brewers was not correct, as it was not actually drawn keg or cask.

Recently, key players in the market joined in the Brewers Association’s Draught Beer Quality subcommittee held at Great American Beer Festival in the eighth annual Draught Beer Quality Summit. In this submit, different stakeholders were present and discussed how to maintain international standard for draught beer cleanliness and how to improve draught beer quality and customer experience. This is likely to benefit draught beer market in the coming yeras.

What are some of the key factors driving the demand for draught beer in the global market?

Globally, the demand for beer has grown significantly since from last few decades. Gradually with the growing middle class in the developing nations and increasing disposable income, consumption of beer increased. Moreover, it is largely preferred among the younger generations. One of the positive factors that have actually boosted the demand for draught beer is the widespread awareness of the health benefits of draught beer. If consumed in moderate quantity, well-formed draught beer can help in reducing the cholesterol levels on the individual. It also helps in avoiding the formation of kidney stones and boost kidney health. However, there are certain factors that need to be taken seriously, as they might hinder the market’s growth. High perishability is the major factor restricting the growth of draught beer. When opened ones, it needs to be consumed within three days and storing draught beer is also expected to deter market’s growth. Lack of availability is another factor hampering the growth of draught beer in the global market.

In which region, draught beer is most popular?

The widespread popularity and traditional implications of draught beer are seen in North America and Europe. Consuming alcohol with meals, in parties, and on regular basis is commonly seen in the countries that are considered as one of the driving factors for the draught beer market. Moreover, some of the leading manufacturers operating in these regions has also helped the draught beer market achieve smooth growth in North America and Europe. On the other hand, rising popularity in emerging economies is created lucrative growth opportunities in the Asia Pacific. Key players of draught beer across the globe are looking towards emerging economies due to growing demand in counties like China and India. This is likely to expand the draught beer market in the near future. Latin America is also forecasted to witness a substantial growth rate during the forecast period.