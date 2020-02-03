Coronary Artery Bypass Grafts Market 2015 Analysis, Overview, Size, Revenue, Segments, Key Players, Industry Research Trends & Forecast 2025

Coronary artery bypass grafting can be defined as open-heart surgery in which a section of a blood vessel is grafted from the aorta to the coronary artery to bypass the blocked section of the coronary artery and improve the Blood supply to the heart. Coronary artery bypass graft surgery is a procedure which is mainly used to treat coronary artery diseases in certain circumstances.

Coronary artery disease is the narrowing of the coronary arteries, caused by a build-up of fatty material within the walls of the arteries. This build-up causes inside of the arteries to become contracted, restraining the supply of oxygen-rich blood to the heart muscle. While the traditional “open heart” procedure is still done and often preferred in many situations and less hostile techniques have been advanced to bypass blocked coronary arteries.

Traditional approaches involve making long surgical incisions down the inner thigh and/or calf. Research comparing traditional approaches with endoscopic methods shows that patients generally have less complication, reduced amount of leg pain, and shorter hospital stays with the endoscopic harvesting methods.

Coronary artery bypass graft is an option for selected groups of patients with significant narrowing and blockages of the heart arteries. The bypass graft for a CABG can be a vein from the leg or an inner chest-wall artery.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-1070

According to WHO, 17.5 million people die each year due to cardiovascular disease, which is equal to 31% of all estimated deaths worldwide.

Coronary Artery Bypass Grafts Market: Driver and Restraints

Presently, bypass grafts global market is driven by rising prevalence of cardiovascular disorders, increasing geriatric population base coupled and growing need for repeat revascularization procedure.

There is increase rate of cardiovascular diseases, and aging population which helps to increase the demand of bypass grafts in the global market. Growing use of endoscopic vessel harvesting devices and anastomosis assist devices is also expected to drive the growth of coronary artery bypass graft market. However, growing healthcare budget, poor healthcare reimbursement and payment models, and consolidation of market leaders act as a major barrier for the growth of this market.

Coronary Artery Bypass Grafts Market: Market Segmentation

Coronary artery bypass grafts global market can be segmented into following types:

Saphenous vein grafts

Internal thoracic artery grafts

Other arterial grafts Radial artery Gastroepiploic artery



Coronary Artery Bypass Grafts Market: Overview

With the rapid technological advancement in healthcare industry, rising prevalence of cardiovascular disorders, increasing geriatric population, and growing use of endoscopic vessel harvesting devices and anastomosis assist devices, the global coronary artery bypass market is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR in the forecasted period (2015-2025).

Coronary Artery Bypass Grafts Market: region-wise Outlook

Depending on geographic regions, coronary artery bypass grafts global market is segmented into seven key regions: North America, South America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan, and Middle East & Africa.

North America held largest share in the global coronary artery bypass grafts devices market followed by Europe due to the availability of all the versions of minimally invasive coronary artery bypass grafts surgeries and is expected to hold the largest share during the forecast period. In Europe, this market is expected to gain volumes due to rising numbers of coronary diseases. In Asia- Pacific, due to the increase in medical tourism industry and growth in per capita income in Asian countries, the Asia-Pacific market is expected to flourish in the forecast period. China is expected to be the fastest growing market for these devices attributed to the growing access of public with healthcare professional and expanding economy.

Request to View TOC @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-1070

Coronary Artery Bypass Grafts Market: Key Players

Some of the key participating players in coronary artery bypass grafts global market are Medtronic, Sorin Group, MAQUET Holding B.V. & Co. KG., Terumo Cardiovascular Systems Corporation, Vitalitec, Novadaq Technologies Inc., KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG, Cigna, Kips Bay Medical, Inc., Ethicon US, LLC., Genesee Biomedical Inc. and others.