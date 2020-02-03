Cowden Syndrome Market Growth Analysis By Top Major Players

Cowden syndrome is form of genetically inherited disease which can be characterized by the formation of numerous hamartomas, which are noncancerous growths, resembling the structure of tumors. However, the occurrence of this syndrome increases the risks of developing several types of cancers like breast cancers, thyroid cancer, and uterus cancer among others. The occurrence of hamartomas is mostly found under the mucosal membrane of the skin or nose and also in body parts like the intestines. Studies conducted have associated occurrence of Cowden syndrome and Cowden-like syndrome among the population with the involvement of 4 distinct genes, i.e. the PTEN, SDHB, SDHD, and KLLN. However, most cases of Cowden syndrome can be attributed to the mutation of the PTEN gene, as this gene is involved in production of protein which functions as a tumor-suppressor. The prevalence rate of Cowden syndrome is unknown, and is estimated that 1 in every 200,000 individual gets affected by this syndrome. The presence of such low patient pool has been a major hindrance in the growth of the cowden syndrome market, as it has directly affected the number of individuals under the study for formulation of new treatments and drugs. Similarly, favorable reimbursement policies by the governmental bodies have played a crucial role in supporting the growth of the cowden syndrome market. Moreover, lack of treatment has led to governments of various nations to initiate new studies and research to develop new medications, procedures and other cures for such conditions.

The global cowden syndrome market can be segmented based of site, and treatment. On basis of site the cowden syndrome market can be further classified into colorectal, thyroid, skin (melanoma), breast, endometrium (uterus), kidney, and others. Whereas, on the basis of treatment the cowden syndrome market can be classified into chemotherapy, hormone therapy, genetic testing, surgery & radiation therapy, biologic therapy, targeted therapy and others. The segment of chemotherapy can further be classified into antimetabolites, anthracyclines, alkylating agents and taxanes. Similarly, the targeted therapy segment can be further sub-segmented into tyrosine kinase inhibitors and monoclonal antibodies. The Hormone therapy segment is segmented into aromatase inhibitors, Selective estrogen-receptor modulators (SERMs) and others.

Geographically, the global cowden syndrome market can be segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America accounted for major share of the global cowden syndrome market in terms of revenue in 2018, followed by Europe.

Innovation in technology, increasing investments in the R&D sectors, strong support from the governmental bodies to develop new treatments, rising expenditures on healthcare have played a pivotal role in developing the Cowden syndrome market in North American region. Europe is estimated to be the second largest Cowden syndrome market, followed by Asia Pacific and Latin America. The availability of latest technology, supportive governmental rules and regulation, rising awareness can be considered as few factors which have positively contributed to the growth of the market, in these region. The rapid growth of the nations with developing economies have also presented a bright prospect of growth for the Asia Pacific region, which is expected to witness unhindered growth during the forecast period. Whereas, regions like the Middle East Africa and Latin America will also observe significant growth during the forecast period, owing to rising expenditures on healthcare facilities and growing awareness among the population.

The major players in the global Cowden syndrome market are Sanofi, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, Merck & Co., Inc. Immunomedics Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Eli Lilly and Company, Janssen Global Services, LLC, GlaxoSmithKline plc. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Novartis AG. and others.