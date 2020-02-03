Customer Journey Analytics Market Focusing on Companies, Development, Trends, Challenges, Growth, Countries, Revenue & Forecast 2024

The Global Customer Journey Analytics Market is expected to reach USD 23.12 billion by 2025, from USD 5.10 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 20.8% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Global Customer Journey Analytics Market, By Application (Customer Segmentation And Targeting, Customer Churn Analysis), Touchpoint (Web, Social Media, Mobile, Email), Component (Software, Services), Deployment Model (On-Premises, Cloud), Organization Size (Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMES), Large Enterprises) Industry Vertical (Government And Defense, Manufacturing), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East And Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Complete report on Global Customer Journey Analytics Market Research Report 2018-2025 spread across 350 Pages, profiling Top companies and supports with tables and figures

Market Definition: Global Customer Journey Analytics Market

The loyalty marketers use the term customer journey analytics to forecast about the customer performance, to recognize which actions work best in a given situation and understand customer preferences. The retail sector is one of the most demanding for customer experience management software, because retailers are actively emphasis on delivering enrich customer experience while buying and interacting with the brand or thecompany. Nowadays, customers are depending on several technologies to get information and to make their buying decision. There are various number of multi-channel campaign management to execute the customer journey that includes multi-channel campaign management, multi-step communications, inbound & outbound, event based marketing, real time discussion, marketing automation, machine learning, discussion hub for all communications.

Teradata (U.S.) is the company that provides the facilities for customer journey analytics which covers customer journey detection, right time decision, location based messaging, customer journey management, product recommendations, real time digit personalization, customer journey detection and various other facilities that are being introduced recently.

Top Key Players:

Oracle

SAP SE

IBM Corporation

AIMIA Inc.

Comarch SA.

Bond Brand Loyalty Inc.

Brierley Partners

Epsilon

ICF Inc.

Kobie Marketing, Inc

TIBCO Software Inc.

Salesforce

Adobe Systems

Nice Systems

Verint Systems

Pointillist

Clickfox

Quadient

Kitewheel

Servion and Callminer

Among others.

Competitive Analysis: Global Customer Journey Analytics Market

The global customer journey analytics market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of customer journey analytics market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

In 2017, Oracle launched a Smarter Approach in customer experience management , which is beneficial in artificial intelligence, chatbots , video and messaging and enhance mobile that transform the existing business platforms.

Major Market Drivers And Restraints:

New technologies such as Customer behavioural analysis is expected to drive the market in the forecast period.

Increasing demand in banks and insurance companies, due to focussing on multi-channel customer experience management.

The retail and e-commerce sector is increasing rapidly due to customer behavioural analysts.

It’s also focus on chronological timeline of consumer engagement and marketing tools to tracks its customers.

Distortion due to user data is not proper for producing datas.

Market Segmentations:

Global Customer Journey Analytics Market is segmented on the basis of

Application

Touchpoint

Component

Deployment Model

Organization Size

Industry Vertical

Geography

Market Segmentations in Details:

By Application

Customer Segmentation and Targeting

Customer Behavioral Analysis

Customer Churn Analysis

Campaign Management

Brand Management

Product Management

Others (Customer Loyalty and Process Management).

By Touchpoint

Web

Social Media

Mobile

Email

Branch/Store

Call Center

Others

By Component

Software

Services

By Deployment Model

On-Premises

Cloud

By Organization Size

Small Enterprises.

Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMES)

Large Enterprises.

By Industry Vertical

Banking

Financial Services

Insurance (BFSI)

Retail and E-commerce

Government and Defense

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Manufacturing

Telecommunications and IT

Energy and Utilities

Media and Entertainment

Travel and Hospitality

Automotive and Transportation

Others (Education and Real Estate)

By Geography

North America

S.

Canada,

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

