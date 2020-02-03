Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) Market Driver Analysis , Material Outlook, Manufacturing Cost Analysis and Forecast by 2025

Cyclohexene is a hydrocarbon with the formula C6H10. This cycloalkene is a colorless liquid with a sharp smell. It is an intermediate in various industrial processes. Cyclohexene is not very stable upon long term storage with exposure to light and air because it forms peroxides.

In 2017, the global Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) market is led by Japan, capturing about 48.89% of global Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) production. China is the second-largest region-wise market with 35.99% of production share.

At present, the major manufacturers of Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) are Asahi Kasei, Shenma Group, Chemoxy, Gelest, Metadynea Austria. Asahi Kasei is the world leader, holding 40.59% production market share in 2017.

In application, Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) downstream is wide and recently Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) has acquired increasing significance in various fields of intermediates and others. Globally, the Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) market is mainly driven by growing demand for intermediates which accounts for nearly 80.47% of total downstream consumption of Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8).

In the future, global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) production will show a trend of steady growth.

The global Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) market is valued at 370 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 420 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.1% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Asahi Kasei Group

Chemoxy

Krems Chemie Chemical Services

Jinan Laien

Haihang Industry

Hangzhou DaYang Chem

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Content Above 99%

Content Below 99%

Segment by Application

Intermediates

Solvent

