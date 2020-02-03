Disposable Gloves Market – Detailed Quantitative Analysis of Current Market Trends & Opportunities

The global disposable gloves market was valued at US$ 10.420 Bn in 2017 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2018 to 2026, according to a new report titled ‘Disposable Gloves Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026,’ published by Transparency Market Research (TMR). The global disposable gloves market is driven by a rise in demand for surgical as well as examination gloves from the medical industry. North America accounts for a major share of the global disposable gloves market.

Rise in Demand for Surgical as well as Examination Gloves from the Medical Industry to Drive the Global Disposable Gloves Market

Medical professionals are exposed to a large number of pathogens, including bacteria and viruses, every day. These can be harmful to human health. Disposable gloves prevent the entry of pathogens into the human body, thereby acting as a source of protection. In the last few years, the health care industry has been focusing on remedies and precautions for diseases such as H1N1 flu and SARS. Emergence of health threats and rise in health care awareness among people across the globe has resulted in the implementation of higher standards and regulations for the health care industry by various governments. As a result, the demand for disposable gloves has increased in recent years. The demand for better health care services is likely to increase significantly in the near future, due to a rise in population, improving income levels, and better education standards across developing economies.. This, in turn, is anticipated to drive demand for disposable gloves during the forecast period.

Request a Sample – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=511

Rise in Demand for Disposable Gloves from the Food & Beverages Industry to Augment the Market

Demand for disposable gloves for use in the food & beverages industry has increased exponentially in the last few years. Food safety has become a growing concern for consumers and market leaders. Rise in demand for safety gloves to avoid injuries to the hands and skin and prevent any health risks to consumers by contaminated foodstuff is augmenting demand for disposable gloves. In addition, rise in stringent regulations in the food & beverages industry to adopt and maintain good hygiene standards is boosting the disposable gloves market. For instance, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA), gloves used for handling food are certified under Title 21 Code of Federal Regulations (Part 177). The code states that components used for the manufacture of gloves must comply with the FDA regulations and it should be ensured that gloves consist of substances that are safe for use in food or food packaging. All these factors are boosting the global disposable gloves market.

Rise in Demand for Nitrile Gloves to Act as a Growth Opportunity for the Market

Nitrile gloves are manufactured from synthetic rubber. Nitrile gloves are expected to provide lucrative opportunities to market players in the global disposable gloves market due to their properties such as low allergy; high flexibility; tear resistance; and high resistance to oil, fuel, and other chemicals. A ban on powdered latex gloves has prompted glove manufacturers to ramp up their capacities, especially for nitrile gloves, over the last few years. Gloves made of natural rubber or latex cause Type-I allergies such as coughing, sneezing, and rashes on the face as well as rashes on the skin under the gloves. Rise in awareness regarding latex allergy among people across the globe is boosting demand for nitrile gloves, as they carry a very low allergy rate, offer high chemical and puncture resistance, and provide protection from bacterial infections.

Volatility in Raw Material Prices to Hinder the Disposable Gloves Market

Natural rubber and synthetic rubber are major raw materials employed in the production of disposable gloves for use in various end-user industries. Demand for natural rubber from the tire industry, which uses 70% of the global latex or natural rubber supply, also hampers the availability of natural rubber for other industries. In addition, fluctuations in the prices of crude oil, which is a basic raw material for synthetic rubber, are likely to hamper the demand for disposable gloves during the forecast period.

Natural Rubber Segment Dominates the Global Disposable Gloves Market

In terms of material, the natural rubber segment dominated the global disposable gloves market in 2017. Natural rubber is the most widely used material in disposable gloves due to its elasticity and inexpensiveness. However, the nitrile segment is expected to surpass the natural rubber segment during the forecast period due to several cases of latex allergies among workers.

North America Leads the Global Disposable Gloves Market

In terms of region, North America accounted for a major share of the global disposable gloves market in 2017. Expansion of the health care sector and rise in the usage of disposable gloves among health care practitioners are likely to propel the disposable gloves market during the forecast period. A ban on powdered medical gloves in the U.S. is propelling demand for nitrile gloves, thus boosting the disposable gloves market. For instance, in December 2017, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a final rule for banning the use of powdered medical gloves. The rule, which came into effect in January 2018, applies to patient examination gloves, powdered surgeon’s gloves, and absorbable powder for lubricating a surgeon’s gloves.