DIY Home Security Systems Market By Offering (Solutions,Services), Technology, Deployment type, Applications Forecasts to 2025

DIY Home Security Systems Industry 2019

Description:-

Global DIY home security systems market during 2019-2025 is expected to reach $42.3 billion owing to a growing adoption of various types of Do-It-Yourself security devices in global households.

Highlighted with 68 tables and 62 figures, this 133-page report “Global DIY Home Security Systems Market by Component, Product Offering, Sales Channel, and Region 2014-2025: Growth Opportunity and Business Strategy” is based on a comprehensive research of worldwide DIY home security systems market by analyzing the entire global market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2014-2017, revenue estimates for 2018, and forecasts from 2019 till 2025.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

• Market Structure

• Growth Drivers

• Restraints and Challenges

• Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

• Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global DIY home security systems market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Component, Product Offering, Sales Channel, and Region.

Based on component, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue included for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) for each section.

• Hardware

• Software

• Service

On basis of product offering, the global market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue in 2014-2025 provided for each segment.

• Video Monitoring

• Alarming Systems

• DIY Security Cameras

• DIY Electronic Locks

• Other Systems

On basis of sales channel, the global market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue in 2014-2025 provided for each segment.

• Online Shops

• Retail Stores

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national markets are fully investigated:

• APAC (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of APAC)

• Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• North America (U.S. and Canada)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• RoW (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt)

For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2014-2025. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Component, Product Offering, and Sales Channel over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted manufacture trend; and profiles key robotics vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global DIY home security systems market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players:

Abode Systems, Inc.

Frontpoint Security Solutions

GetSafe

Icontrol Networks, Inc.

iSmart Alarm, Inc.

LifeShield LLC

Nest Labs

Protect America, Inc.

SAMSUNG SmartThings

SImpliSafe, Inc.

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Introduction 7

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope 7

1.1.1 Industry Definition 7

1.1.2 Research Scope 8

1.2 Research Methodology 9

1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology 9

1.2.2 Market Assumption 10

1.2.3 Secondary Data 10

1.2.4 Primary Data 10

1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design 11

1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation 12

1.2.7 Research Limitations 13

1.3 Executive Summary 14

2 Market Overview and Qualitative Analysis 16

2.1 Market Size and Forecast 16

2.2 Major Growth Drivers 17

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges 20

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends 23

2.5 Porter’s Fiver Forces Analysis 26

3 Segmentation of Global Market by Component 30

3.1 Market Overview by Component 30

3.2 Global DIY Home Security Systems Hardware Market 2014-2025 33

3.3 Global DIY Home Security Systems Software Market 2014-2025 35

3.4 Global DIY Home Security Systems Service Market 2014-2025 37

4 Segmentation of Global Market by Product Offering 38

4.1 Market Overview by Product Offering 38

4.2 Global DIY Video Monitoring Systems Market for Home Security 2014-2025 41

4.3 Global DIY Alarming Systems Market for Home Security 2014-2025 42

4.4 Global DIY Security Cameras Market for Home Security 2014-2025 43

4.5 Global DIY Electronic Locks Market for Home Security 2014-2025 44

4.6 Global Market of Other DIY Home Security Systems 2014-2025 45

5 Segmentation of Global Market by Sales Channel 46

5.1 Market Overview by Sales Channel 46

5.2 Global DIY Home Security Systems Market by Online Shops 2014-2025 49

5.3 Global DIY Home Security Systems Market by Retail Stores 2014-2025 51

6 Segmentation of Global Market by Region 52

6.1 Geographic Market Overview by Region 2014-2025 52

7.2 North America Market 2014-2025 by Country 56

6.2.1 Overview of North America Market 56

6.2.2 U.S. Market 59

6.2.3 Canadian Market 62

6.3 European Market 2014-2025 by Country 64

6.3.1 Overview of European Market 64

6.3.2 Germany 67

6.3.3 UK 70

6.3.4 France 72

6.3.5 Spain 74

6.3.6 Italy 76

6.3.7 Rest of European Market 78

6.4 Asia-Pacific Market 2014-2025 by Country 79

6.4.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market 79

6.4.2 Japan 83

6.4.3 China 85

6.4.4 India 87

6.4.5 Australia 89

6.4.6 South Korea 91

6.4.7 Rest of APAC Region 93

6.5 Latin America Market 2014-2025 by Country 94

6.5.1 Argentina 97

6.5.2 Brazil 99

6.5.3 Mexico 101

6.5.4 Rest of Latin America Market 103

6.6 Rest of World Market 2014-2025 by Country 104

6.6.1 UAE 107

6.6.2 Saudi Arabia 109

6.6.3 Egypt 111

6.6.4 Other National Markets 113

Continued……

