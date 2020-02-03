Embolotherapy Market: Global Product Intelligence, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2025

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the “Embolotherapy Market (Product – Embolic Agents, and Support Devices; Disease – Oncology, Peripheral Vascular, Gastrointestinal Disorders, and Other Diseases; End-user – Hospitals, Clinics, Academia, and Ambulatory Surgical Centers): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025”. Embolotherapy is an endovascular treatment that occludes abnormal blood vessels to control bleeding, reduce tumours, and much more. Embolotherapy is becoming the pillars of interventional radiology practice. As the field covers such a wide range of treatment possibilities. The report provides in-depth information about the embolotherapy market which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.0% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Growing Research and Development Investments Propel the Embolotherapy Industry Growth

The rising prevalence of peripheral vascular diseases, strokes, liver cancer, and uterine fibroids drives the growth of the embolotherapy market. The increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures contributes to the growth of the embolotherapy market. The growing research and development investments propel the embolotherapy market growth. The rising geriatric population stimulates the growth of the embolotherapy market. In addition, the favourable reimbursement scenario in the market boosts the growth of the embolotherapy market. On the flip side, strict regulations for product commercialization hamper the growth of the embolotherapy market. Moreover, technological development in the healthcare sector creates numerous opportunities for the growth of the embolotherapy market.

Embolotherapy Market is Segmented on the Basis of Product, Disease, And End-Use

The global embolotherapy market is segmented on the basis of product, disease, and end-use. The product segment is divided into embolic agents and support devices. The embolic agents include embolic coils, liquid embolic agents, embolic plug systems, microspheres, and detachable balloons. Microsperes are expected to have the largest share in the embolic agents segment of the embolotherapy market owing to rising incidences of hepatocellular carcinoma which is treated with microspheres. The support devices sub-segment is further divided into microatheters and guidewires. Based on disease, the embolotherapy market is divided into oncology, peripheral vascular, gastrointestinal disorders, and other diseases. The oncology segment is expected to dominate the disease segment of the embolotherapy market due to the growing prevalence of liver and kidney cancer. The end-user segment includes hospitals, clinics, academia, and ambulatory surgical centers.

North America Region is Projected to Account for the Largest Share in the Embolotherapy Market During the Forecast Period

Geographically, the global embolotherapy market is divided into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World. North America is expected to hold a premium share in the global embolotherapy market. The rising adoption of minimally invasive methods and growing technological development in embolotherapy equipment in North America contribute to the growth of the embolotherapy market. Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow in the global embolotherapy market with a healthy CAGR over the forecast period. The rising healthcare infrastructure and the prevalence of target diseases in the Asia-Pacific region drive the growth of the embolotherapy market. Europe is growing in the global embolotherapy market.

Embolotherapy Market: Competitive Landscape

The key players in the global embolotherapy market are Balt Extrusion SAS, Medtronic plc, Merit Medical Systems, Inc., Penumbra, Inc., Terumo Medical Corporation, Stryker Corporation, Kaneka Corporation, Abbott Laboratories S.A., Acandis GmbH & Co KG, Boston Scientific Corporation, and other companies. The leading companies in the global embolotherapy market are using strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, and new product launches that contribute to the growth of market share in the embolotherapy market.

