Emergency Contraceptive Pills Market: Global Product Intelligence, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2025

Infinium Global Research has added a new report on “Emergency Contraceptive Pills Market (Type – Combination Pills, Progesterone Pills, Estrogen Pills, and Other Types; Distribution Channel – Retail Stores, and Online Stores): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.” The global emergency contraceptive pills market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.45% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

The market for emergency contraceptive pills is highly competitive and consolidated in nature. The major market players including HLL Lifecare Limited, Bayer AG and Pfizer Inc. hold a large part of the market share. The other key players such as Mankind Pharma Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Piramal Enterprises Ltd., HRA Pharma SA, Perrigo Company plc, Gedeon Richter Plc., Zhejiang Xianju Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. are focusing on investing in research and development activities to develop products with minimum side effects.

Growing Number of Unplanned Pregnancies Drive the Growth of Emergency Contraceptive Pills Market

The rise in the number of unplanned pregnancies is the major driving factor for the emergency contraceptive pills market, globally. Moreover, the growing number of government initiatives to curb unwanted abortion is anticipated to boost the market growth. Additionally, an increase in awareness regarding contraception products is further propelling the market. However, the time constraints and side-effects associated with the emergency contraceptive pills are hindering the market growth. Further, the advent of generic emergency contraceptive pills is expected to offer new opportunities for market growth.

Combination Pills Hold the Largest Share in the Global Emergency Contraceptive Pills Market

The global emergency contraceptive pills market is segmented based on type, and distribution channels. The type segment of emergency contraceptive pills is categorized into combination pills, progesterone pills, estrogen pills, and other types. Among types, combination pills are the largest segment with the highest share in the global emergency contraceptive pills market. This large market share of the segment attributes to its low side effects and reducing the risk of ectopic pregnancy. Based on the distribution channel the emergency contraceptive pills market is classified into retail stores and online stores. The retail stores’ segment holds the largest share in the global emergency contraceptive pills market based on the distribution channels. This is due to the easy availability and accessibility of emergency contraceptive pills.

The dominance of North America Surges in the Emergency Contraceptive Pills Market

Based on the region, the North America region dominated the global emergency contraceptive pills market owing to a rise in initiatives by the government organizations and NGOs to promote the use of emergency contraceptive pills. However, the emergency contraceptive pills market in the Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest rate owing to the rise in the mutual consent of partners towards unprotected sex in countries such as China, India, and South Korea.

