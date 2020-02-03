Erythropoietin Drugs Market: Global Product Intelligence, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2025

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the “Erythropoietin Drugs Market (Drug Class – Biologics, and Biosimilars; Product – Epoetin-alfa, Epoetin-beta, Darbepoetin-alfa, and Other Products; Applications – Cancer, Hematology, Renal Diseases, and Neurology): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.” The global erythropoietin drugs market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.2% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

For More Details Get FREE Sample Pages of this Premium Global [email protected] https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample-request/13386

Reoccurring Chronic Diseases Fuel Growth for Erythropoietin Drugs Market

Rising occurrence of chronic kidney disease (CKD), cancer and HIV is one of the major driving factors for the erythropoietin drug market. Further, an increasing number of patients suffering from the anemic condition, patent expiration of biologics and an increase in the availability of biosimilar is also driving the market growth. On the other side, the high cost of EPO drugs is the major restraint factor for the erythropoietin drugs market. Moreover, the patent expiration of major biologics during the coming years is anticipated to provide wide growth opportunities to the market players.

Biologics Segment Holds Largest Share Due to a Large Number of Patient Population

The global erythropoietin drugs market is segmented based on Drug Class, Product, and Application. On the basis of the drug class, the market is segmented into biologics and biosimilars. The biologics segment holds a large market share due to the presence of a large patient population and higher uptake of biologics. Based on the product, the sub-markets include epoetin-alfa, epoetin-beta, darbepoetin-alfa, and other products. The epoetin-alfa segment holds a large market share due to its wide adoption amongst healthcare professionals. By application, the market is segmented into cancer, hematology, renal diseases, and neurology.

The Continuous Growing Population Suffering From Cancer and Renal Disease Boost Growth for Erythropoietin Drugs Market

Among the regions, North America holds the largest market share of the global erythropoietin drugs market followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. The continuously increasing cancer population and patients suffering from renal diseases are driving the growth of the market in the North America region. Favorable reimbursement policies for HIV treatment are developed by the U.S. government that will provide a healthy platform for the growth of the North American EPO market.

Erythropoietin Drugs Market: Competitive Analysis

Some of the industry participants of the global erythropoietin drugs market are Hospira Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Amgen Inc., Roche Holding AG, LG Life Sciences Ltd., Biocon Limited, Celltrion, Inc., Intas Pharmaceuticals, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd. among the others.

Browse Complete Global Report and Detailed TOC: https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/healthcare-medical-devices/global-erythropoietin-drugs-market

Reasons to Buy this Report:

=> Comprehensive analysis of global as well as regional markets of the Erythropoietin Drugs.

=> Complete coverage of all the product type and application segments to analyze the trends, developments, and forecast of market size up to 2025.

=> Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in this market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and the latest developments of the company.

=> Infinium Global Research- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.