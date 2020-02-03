Fecal Occult Testing Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025

Infinium Global Research has added a new report on “Fecal Occult Testing Market (Product – Immuno-FOB Agglutination Test, Guaiac FOB Stool Test, Lateral Flow Immuno-FOB Test, and Immuno-FOB Elisa Test; End-users – Hospitals, Clinical Diagnostic Laboratories, and Physicians’ Office Laboratories): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.” The global fecal occult testing market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

For More Details Get FREE Sample Pages of this Premium Global [email protected] https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample-request/13256

Fecal Occult Testing Market Rises Due to Growing Geriatric Population, and Demand for Integrated Care Service

Factors such as rising geriatric population improved medical infrastructure, and the adoption of advanced fecal occult testing is driving the growth of the fecal occult testing market. Further, the growing demand for integrated care services is fueling market growth. On the other side, less awareness among the consumers about fecal occult testing is hampering the growth of the market. Moreover, the availability of fecal occult immunological test devices in online stores are anticipated to provide wide growth opportunities to the market players.

Hospital Segment Holds Dominance in the Global Fecal Occult Testing Market

The global fecal occult testing market is segmented based on product and end-user. On the basis of the product, the market is segmented into an immuno-FOB agglutination test, guaiac FOB stool test, lateral flow immuno-FOB test, and immuno-FOB ELISA test. Based on the end-user, the sub-markets include hospitals, clinical diagnostic laboratories, and physicians’ office laboratories. The hospital’s segment holds a large market share due to the rising demand for integrated care services in hospitals to provide a standard test for the early and timely detection of cancer.

Followed by Europe, North America Dominates the Global Fecal Occult Testing Market

Among the regions, North America holds the largest market share of the global fecal occult testing market followed by Europe. The well-spread awareness among people, along with rapidly increasing demand for technologically advanced fecal occult blood test products is driving the growth of the market in the North America region. An increase in demand for fecal occult blood test products from European countries such as the U.K., Germany, and France is driving the market growth in the Europe region.

Fecal Occult Testing Market: Competitive Analysis

Some of the industry participants of the global fecal occult testing market are Abbott Laboratories, Biohit Oyj., Quidel Corporation, Randox Laboratories Ltd., Epigenomics AG, Beckman Coulter, Inc., Polymedco CDP, LLC, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, EIKEN CHEMICAL CO., LTD., and EDP Biotech among the others.

Browse Complete Global Report and Detailed TOC: https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/healthcare-medical-devices/global-fecal-occult-testing-market

Reasons to Buy this Report:

=> Comprehensive analysis of global as well as regional markets of the fecal occult testing.

=> Complete coverage of all the product type and application segments to analyze the trends, developments, and forecast of market size up to 2025.

=> Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in this market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and the latest developments of the company.

=> Infinium Global Research- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.