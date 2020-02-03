Food Emulsifiers Market to 2024: Global Trends, Business Strategies and Opportunities with Key Players Analysis

Our latest research report entitled Food Emulsifiers Market (by (monoglycerides, diglycerides, lecithin, stearoyl lactylates, sorbitan esters), application (bakery, confectionery, convenience, meat products, dairy products)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of food emulsifiers. The latest information on market risks, industry chain structure food emulsifiers cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential food emulsifiers growth factors. According to the report, the global food emulsifiers market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Food Emulsifiers Market: Insights

The food emulsifier is a substance that stabilizes food emulsion by increasing its kinetic stability. Food emulsifiers are compounds that typically have a polar or hydrophilic (i.e. water-soluble) part and a non-polar (i.e. hydrophobic or lipophilic) part. Because of this, emulsifiers tend to have more or less solubility either in water or in oil. Food emulsifiers are widely accepted ingredients in food & beverage applications owing to their functional properties.

The multi-functionality of emulsifiers increases its adoption in end-use applications. Also, the growing demand for natural sources of ingredients and growth in demand for convenience foods and premium products has expanded the application areas of food emulsifiers in the food & beverage industries. Food emulsifiers are increasingly being used by food processors companies to make their food products more cost-effective and robust.

Food Emulsifiers Market: Drivers and Restraints

Multi-functionality of food emulsifiers increases its adoption in end-use applications. Further continuously growing consumption of premium food products and increasing demand for convenience foods are helping to grow this market. Additionally, the growing demand for natural sources of ingredients, and increasing investments for research & development to develop new food emulsifier for the market are supporting the growth of the food emulsifiers market globally.

The food emulsifiers market is considered to be one of the fastest-growing segments of the food additives market due to the growing trend for the reduction of fat content and calorie content in premium food products. Additionally, increasing health concerns among the calorie-conscious population are demanding healthier, low-calorie foods for their better health that is expected to promote the growth of this market.

Food Emulsifiers Market: Regional Analysis

The European region holds a significant share in the global food emulsifiers market whereas Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The major drivers for this significant share of the European region are increasing consumer expectations for innovation and convenience. The development of new food emulsifiers for low-fat food products is one of the latest trends in the food emulsifiers industry. Growing awareness about several benefits from food emulsifier is creating a platform for newer applications of emulsifiers. The Asia-Pacific market is driven by the growing demand for processed food products in developing countries such as India, China. Furthermore, rapid industrialization of the food & beverage sector in the Asia Pacific region is another factor driving demand.

Food Emulsifiers Market: Segmentation

The report on the global food emulsifiers market covers segments such as type and application. On the basis of type, the global food emulsifiers market is categorized into monoglycerides, diglycerides, lecithin, stearoyl lactylates, sorbitan esters, and others. On the basis of application, the global food emulsifiers market is categorized into bakery and confectionery, convenience foods, meat products, dairy products, and others.

Food Emulsifiers Market: Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global food emulsifiers market such as Cargill, Archer Daniels Midland, Ingredion Incorporated, Kerry Group PLC, Corbion N.V, Beldem S.A., Lonza Group Ltd., Palsgaard A/S, and Riken Vitamin Co. Ltd.

Reasons to Buy this Report:

=> Comprehensive analysis of global as well as regional markets of the food emulsifiers.

=> Complete coverage of all the product type and application segments to analyze the trends, developments, and forecast of market size up to 2024.

=> Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in this market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and the latest developments of the company.

=> Infinium Global Research- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.