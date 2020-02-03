Frictionless Remote Monitoring Devices Market Set to Grow Exponentially During the Forecast, 2026

According to World Health Organization (WHO) accounts, 347 million people suffering from diabetes around the world and raised blood pressure is estimated to cause 7.5 million deaths around the world.

Traditional treatment for monitoring glucose in diabetic patients requires periodic poking with needles. Presently, advanced technologies are available to overcome traditional treatment problems. Needle free glucose monitoring devices, wearable devices, and biosensors are the examples for Frictionless Remote Monitoring Devices.

Wearable devices such as wrist bands, necklace are available for self-monitoring of health includes heart rate, miles cycled, calories consumed, and counting steps.

Frictionless remote monitoring device components include sensors, recorder and GPS systems, and mobile phones. Using of frictionless remote monitoring devices reduces the hospitalization by providing the useful health data to the patient to monitor health themselves.

Frictionless Remote Monitoring Devices Market: Drivers and Restraints

Presently, Frictionless Remote Monitoring Devices Market are driven by increasing the prevalence rate of chronic disorders such as diabetes and hypertension. Rapid growth in wireless technology, raised awareness among the people, increased geriatric population also drivers for Frictionless Remote Monitoring Devices Market.

The devices are also available in new styles with customization options, this is the new trend in frictionless remote monitoring devices market.

Health self-Monitoring Devices cost is very high, sometimes give wrong readings because of software problems and Mobile Apps disadvantage is the privacy of the patient’s health information. Not all healthcare service providers can be trust worth.

Frictionless Remote Monitoring Devices Market: Segmentation

Frictionless Remote Monitoring Devices Market further segmented into following types

Based on Product type:

Wrist bands

Glucose monitoring devices

Necklace

Based on Application:

Diabetes

High Blood Pressure

Calories

Fitness Counting steps Miles cycled Floors climbed Calories consumed

Heart rate Blood pressure



Frictionless Remote Monitoring Devices Market: Overview

With rapid growth in wireless technology and raised awareness about personal health care, the global Frictionless Remote Monitoring Devices Marketis expected to have a double digit growth in the forecast period (2015-2025).

Frictionless Remote Monitoring Devices Market: Region- wise Outlook

The global Frictionless Remote Monitoring Devices Market is expected to register a double digit CAGR for the forecast period. Depending on geographic regions, global Frictionless Remote Monitoring Devices Market is segmented into seven key regions: North America, South America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan and Middle East & Africa.

North America dominates the global Frictionless Remote Monitoring Devices Market due to the technical advancements and good awareness of healthcare in people. Europe occupies second place in this market due to well healthcare setup and good awareness about health. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a remarkable CAGR.

Frictionless Remote Monitoring Devices Market: Key Players

