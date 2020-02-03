Glass Fiber & Specialty Synthetic Fibers Market: Evolving Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Glass fiber is a kind of inorganic nonmetal material with excellent performance. Its advantages are good insulation, heat resistance, corrosion resistance and high mechanical strength.

The high growth is estimated to be in the North America and Europe due to rising advancements in the end-industries such as protective clothing, reinforcement materials, and ballistic protection in the region.

Global Glass Fiber & Specialty Synthetic Fibers market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Glass Fiber & Specialty Synthetic Fibers.

This report researches the worldwide Glass Fiber & Specialty Synthetic Fibers market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Glass Fiber & Specialty Synthetic Fibers breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Glass Fiber & Specialty Synthetic Fibers capacity, production, value, price and market share of Glass Fiber & Specialty Synthetic Fibers in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL

E. I. DU PONT DE NEMOURS

Toray Industries

ROYAL DSM

TEIJIN FIBERS

OWENS CORNING

Toyobo

CYTEC INDUSTRIES

HEXCEL

AGY HOLDING

ZOLTEK COMPANIES

JUSHI GROUP

Glass Fiber & Specialty Synthetic Fibers Breakdown Data by Type

Para & Meta Aramids

UHMW Polyethylene

Carbon Fiber

Glass Fiber & Specialty Synthetic Fibers Breakdown Data by Application

Automobile Industry

Aerospace Industry

Maritime Industry

Glass Fiber & Specialty Synthetic Fibers Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Glass Fiber & Specialty Synthetic Fibers Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

