Global 3D Food Printing Market In depth Analysis of Trends and Huge Growth Opportunities – Key Player are 3D Systems Corporation, Natural Machines, Systems & Materials Research Corporation, TNO, byFlow, Print2Taste GmbH, Barilla Group, BeeHex, Inc

The global 3D food printing market accounted for USD 224.5 million in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 57.6% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024.

Well known players of Global 3D Food Printing Market are 3D Systems Corporation, TNO, Natural Machines, byFlow, Print2Taste GmbH, Barilla Group, BeeHex, Inc. 3D Food Printing, Choc Edge, Modern Meadow, NU FOODS LIMITED, Philips, Electrolux, Nestlé, The Hershey Company, ZMorph, North Branch Everbright and others.

Market Segmentation

On the basis of ingredient into

dough,

fruits and vegetables,

proteins,

sauces,

dairy products,

carbohydrates

On the basis of vertical

government,

commercial, and

residential

The government segment is further sub segmented into defense, education, and emergency services. The commercial segment is further sub segmented into retail stores, bakeries, confectionaries, and restaurants.

On the basis of geography

North America,

South America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific,

Middle East & Africa

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

Market Drivers and Restraints

Increased demand for customized cakes and bakery items

Increasing market need for mass customization

Increasing consumer preference for convenience food products

Slower cooling down process

High manufacturing cost

Company Share Analysis

The report for global 3D food printing market include detailed vendor level analysis for market shares in 2016 for Global, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America specifically. Also impact and development analysis of key vendors is registered in the market and factored on the basis of Vendor Positioning Grid Analysis which measures the vendors strengths and opportunities against present market challenges, measure providers ability to identify or satisfy present market needs, map providers market vision to current and upcoming market dynamics among others. The report also measures technology life line curve and market time line to analyze and do more affective investments

