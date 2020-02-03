Global Anion Exchange Resin Market: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2018-2023
This report provides in depth study of “Anion Exchange Resin Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Anion Exchange Resin Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
Anion exchange resin is a positively charged synthetic particle that can freely exchange associated anions based on differences in the selectivities of the anions. Also referred to as anion resin.
This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.
Global Anion Exchange Resin market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
The DOW Chemical
Lanxess
Mitsubishi Chemical
Purolite
Thermax
Ion Exchange (India)
Resintech
Novasep
Samyang
Jiangsu Suqing Water Treatment Engineering
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
Strong Base Anion Resin
Weak Base Anion Resin
By End-User / Application
Water Treatment
Pharmaceutical
Food Industry
Others
