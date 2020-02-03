Global Baby Drinks Market: Detailed Analysis by Latest Trends, Emerging Size, Share, Sale and Forecast to 2024

The latest report on Baby Drinks Market (by product type (solid, liquid drinks), distribution channel (hyper, super, pharmacy/medical, specialty stores, hard discounter store), end-users (6 months, 6 months to 12 months, 12 months to 36 months and greater than 36 months)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of baby drinks. The latest information on market risks, industry chain structure baby drinks cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential baby drinks growth factors. According to the report the global baby drinks market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.7% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Baby Drinks Market: Insights

Baby drinks are nutritional drinks that are designed for toddlers. These baby drinks have DHA (Docosahexaenoic acid), a type of Omega 3 fat, an important building block of the brain, and has 26 nutrients including iron, calcium, vitamins C and D and a fiber blend that help support toddler’s balanced nutrition, healthy growth, and development. It is ideal for toddlers who are transitioning to table food and are over 12 months of age. It is a balanced nutrition diet supplemented for rapid growth during development years.

Baby Drinks Market: Drivers and Restraints

Growth in the disposable income among new parents is motivating them to provide branded nutritional baby drinks. These new parents are more concerned about the physical and mental growth of their children. The overall growth of a child is not possible through conventional food, which lacks several nutrients. This conventional food lacks microelements, which are really helpful in the overall growth of the child.

Hence, new parents with high disposable income are providing these products to their children. Working women, with ample disposable income, have a busy schedule to balance their office and home. Several times they are so busy that, they found very difficult to take care of their children in a proper way. Hence, they use baby drinks to nourish their children. These nutritional drink products supplement their children’s diets. Hence, the growth of disposable income is boosting the demand for a baby drink.

Baby Drinks Market: Regional Analysis

Among the geography, Asia-Pacific is the highest revenue contributor to the global market, owing to large population growth under the age group of 0-4 years. Increased female participation in the labor force in countries, such as China, India, South Korea, and Indonesia, have fueled the growth of the baby drinks market. Moreover, increase in disposable income, busy lifestyle, and a rise in the standard of living in these regions have boosted the market growth.

Baby Drinks Market: Segmentation

The report on the global baby drinks market covers segments such as product type, distribution channel, and end-users. On the basis of product type the global baby drinks market is categorized into solid drinks and liquid drinks. On the basis of the distribution channels, the global baby drinks market is categorized into hypermarket, supermarkets, pharmacy/medical stores, specialty stores, hard discounter stores, and others. On the basis of end-users, the global baby drinks market is categorized into less than 6 months, 6 months to 12 months, 12 months to 36 months and greater than 36 months.

Baby Drinks Market: Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global baby drinks market such as, NESTLE S.A., HEINZ AND HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, MEAD JOHNSON NUTRITION COMPANY, LLC, DANONE, BEINGMATE GROUP CO. LTD., CAMPBELL SOUP, ABBOTT LABORATORIES, ARLA FOODS, and D. SIGNSTORE.

Reasons to Buy this Report:

=> Comprehensive analysis of global as well as regional markets of the baby drinks.

=> Complete coverage of all the product type and application segments to analyze the trends, developments, and forecast of market size up to 2024.

=> Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in this market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and the latest developments of the company.

=> Infinium Global Research- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.