Global Cannabis Oil Market Size, Shares, Growth, Segments, Industry Analysis & Outlook 2019-2025

Infinium Global Research has added a new report on “Cannabis Oil Market (Type – Non-organic Cannabis Oil, and Organic Cannabis Oil; Application – Medical, and Recreational): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.” The global cannabis oil market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 48.85% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Cannabis Oil Market: Insights

Cannabis oil becomes very popular when a Canadian man Rick Simpson distributed this concentrate, albeit illegally, as a medicine. Cannabis oil has many medicinal properties such as anti-tumor. Cannabis oil is extracted by the marijuana plant. Cannabis oil is extracted from the leaves of the cannabis plant. Cannabis oil generally used as a recreational drug and for medicinal purposes and it has high levels of THC.

Cannabis Oil Market: Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

The cannabis oil market is driven by the rising acceptance of cannabis oil for medical purposes. Moreover, the increasing acceptance of cannabis as it has medicinal property is also expected to drive the cannabis oil market.

However, the ban on cannabis production in various nations is anticipated to impede the growth of the global cannabis oil market. Nonetheless, the acceptance rate of cannabis in developed countries is very high and the government also allowing it for use of medical purposes is estimated to create a new opportunity for the global cannabis oil market.

Non-organic Cannabis Oil Segment Holds the Largest Revenue Share of the Global Cannabis Oil Market

The report on the global cannabis oil market covers segments such as type and application. The type segment is further segmented into the non-organic cannabis oil, and organic cannabis oil. Non-organic cannabis oil segment holds the largest revenue share of the global cannabis oil market. On the basis of application, the cannabis oil market is bifurcated into medical, and recreational. Medical application contributing the largest revenue share for the global cannabis oil market.

Asia-pacific is Anticipated to Hold the Largest Share of the Market During the Forecast Period

On the basis of region, the global cannabis oil market is bifurcated into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The Asia Pacific is forecasted to be the fastest-growing region owing to the rising use of cannabis oil for curing life-threatening diseases in the region.

Europe held the second-largest revenue share for cannabis oil market due to some European nations are prescribing this oil to relieve the Alzheimer’s, symptoms of epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease, etc. North America held the largest revenue share (around 50%) for the global cannabis oil market in 2018 owing the Canadian government allows using it for recreational purposes from 2018 and large scale spending on cannabis production.

Cannabis Oil Market: Competitive Analysis

The key players in the cannabis oil market are Trelleborg AB, James Walker, Garlock, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Flowserve Corporation, Saint-Gobain S.A., John Crane, Morgan Advanced Materials PLC, IDEX Corporation, and many others.

