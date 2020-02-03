Global Cold Flow Improver Consumption to Exceed 300,000 Tons in 2019

While FMI in a recent intelligence report on cold flow improver market scenario offers an exhaustive market value and volume-wise evaluation through 2027, it thoroughly examines the regional and competitive outlook of the cold flow improver landscape for deeper yet precise insights.

At an estimated year on year revenue growth of 4.6%, cold flow improver is likely to reach over a billion dollar revenue in 2019, according to a new study presented by Future Market Insights. In terms of volume, the global cold flow improver consumption is slated to cross 300,000 tons towards the end of 2019.

Although Europe remains the largest regional market for cold flow improver, supposedly recording the consumption of more than 116,000 tons by the end of 2019, research estimates that North America in terms of value will demonstrate a higher year on year growth of over 5% each year post 2019.

Over US$ 290 Million Projected for Europe’s Automotive Sector in 2019

Automotive, the leading end user of cold flow improver, is likely to reach the revenue in excess of US$ 260 Mn in 2019. Escalating global automotive production and sales is subsequently translating into the growing demand for lubricant additives, and thereby expanding sales of cold flow improvers. “With growing consumer inclination towards premium quality lubricant additives for enhanced engine performance, it is more likely that the sales of cold flow improvers will sustain over coming years,” says a senior market research analyst at FMI. Europe’s share in the automotive segment will remain around 40% over the next few years, signifying its position in the cold flow improver landscape at a global level.

Polyacrylate Continues to Register Highest Consumption over Other Types of Cold Flow Improver

With more than 31% share of the current revenue contribution by the product type category, polyacrylate (PA) remains the top selling product type, as indicated by the report. The total PA consumption volume in Europe alone will reach beyond 38,000 tons in 2019, followed by that in North America presumably approaching 30,000 tons the same year.

China Positions itself as an Attractive Territory for Cold Flow Improver Suppliers

With the drastically expanding fleet size and the net vehicle parc, China, the global automotive manufacturing hub, is projecting itself as a highly lucrative regional market for automotive and cold flow improver manufacturers. Another strong factors encouraging Chinese market growth include elevating aviation traffic and a tremendously thriving economic scene. Besides the automotive industry, the fleet size of airline owners in China is demonstrating exceptional growth owing to the most favored low-cost business model. While this scenario is directly impacting a wide range of markets related to aircraft fuel and lubricant additives, cold flow improvers remain one of the top beneficiaries.

Regional Players Make up for 40-45% of the Cold Flow Improver Market Revenue

The global cold flow improver landscape is moderately consolidated, with a large number of Tier 3 players holding a collective market value share within the range of 40-45%. “Following Tier 3 companies are the Tier 1 market leaders accounting for a 30-35% share of the total market revenue,” reports the FMI analyst. While larger players have moderately strong global presence, Tier 3 companies that include a large number of regional and local players have strong regional presence, owing to which the latter account for a considerably larger market value in the cold flow improver landscape.

To cater to evolving regional demands more efficiently, cold flow improver manufacturers are opting for strategic M&A, in addition to joint ventures. The report points to a growing tendency of leading players in cold flow improver landscape to prioritize production capacity expansion. The market is thus witnessing expansion of existing production plants in high demand regions, as well as establishment of new manufacturing plants in high potential regions, in coming years. “Companies are also observed to be taking exclusive efforts towards exploring diverse applications of customized cold flow improvers,” says the analyst.

How Significant is the ‘Bio-based’ Trend in Driving the Production Facility Expansion Strategy?

In a bid to modulate the environmental footprint, a majority of cold flow improver manufacturers are following a trend of using bio-based raw materials. “While adoption of sustainable raw materials such as vegetable oils helps them effectively slash the level of adverse environmental impact, it is more likely to receive additional benefits in terms of cost and performance. Lubricant manufacturers are thus planning production capacity expansion with sustainable raw materials in order to cater to soaring consumer demand,” the FMI analyst explains this trend further. The trend is likely to push capacity expansion efforts of leading manufacturers, driving revenue growth of cold flow improver landscape globally.