Global Commercial Seaweeds Market 2018 Research In-Depth Analysis, Applications, Forecasts To 2024

The latest report on Commercial Seaweeds Market (by type (red, brown, and green), form (powder, liquid, flakes), application (human food, animal feed, agriculture, pharmaceutical, and others)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of commercial seaweeds. The latest information on market risks, industry chain structure commercial seaweeds cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential commercial seaweeds growth factors. According to the report the global commercial seaweeds market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Commercial Seaweeds Market: Insights

Seaweed or macroalgae refers to several species of macroscopic, multicellular, marine algae. It includes some types of red, brown, and green macroalgae. Seaweeds are a rich source of multiple compounds such as polysaccharides, proteins, and phenols. Commercial seaweeds are segmented into red, brown, and green seaweeds on the basis of their pigmentation. Seaweed has several applications such as food, animal feed, pharmaceuticals, and fertilizers. The demand for red seaweeds is the highest owing to its highest application in human food and production of carrageenan hydrocolloid. It is followed by brown seaweeds and green seaweeds. The demand for seaweeds is driven by increasing usage of seaweeds for medicinal purposes and growing consumption in the European region.

Commercial Seaweeds Market: Drivers and Restraints

Growing product application of seaweed in several sectors as fertilizers, animal feed, and healthcare and medical sectors is enhancing the demand of seaweed in the global market. Furthermore, the growing popularity of seaweed extracts such as agar, carrageenan, and alginate is also likely to drive the commercial seaweed market. The major applications of commercial seaweeds include human food, animal feed, and agriculture. Additionally, its application in other sectors as cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, biomass for fuel, wastewater management, and integrated aquaculture is expected to boost the growth of this market. Rising demand for seaweed-derived food products is estimated to boost industry growth over the next few years.

Commercial Seaweeds Market: Regional Analysis

Geographically, the Asia Pacific is the largest regional market of commercial seaweeds. Its market is anticipated to expand further at a good CAGR during the forecasted period. The growth in the seaweed market is primarily attributed to increased demand and production from countries such as Japan, China, South Korea, and Indonesia. Increasing product demand in the regional food industry is projected to propel the Asia Pacific market at a good place in the near future. This region is estimated to expand further due to increasing awareness about the use of commercial seaweed in the pharmaceutical sector.

Commercial Seaweeds Market: Segmentation

The report on the global commercial seaweeds market covers segments such as type, form, and application. On the basis of type, the global commercial seaweeds market is categorized into red, brown, and green. On the basis of form, the global commercial seaweeds market is categorized into powder, liquid, and flakes. On the basis of application, the global commercial seaweeds market is categorized into human food, animal feed, agriculture, pharmaceutical, and others.

Commercial Seaweeds Market: Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global commercial seaweeds market such as The Cornish Seaweed Company, Indigrow Ltd., Chase Organics GB Limited, West Coast Marine Bio-Processing Corp., Seasol International Pty. Ltd., Brandt Consolidated, Inc., CJ CheilJedang Corporation, DowDuPont Inc., GimMe Health Foods LLC, and Mara Seaweed.

