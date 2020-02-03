Global Dental Consumables Market- Trends, Price, Share and Growth Rate from 2019 to 2025

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the “Dental Consumables Market (Product – Dental Implants, Dental Prosthetics, Endodontics, Orthodontics, Periodontics, Retail Dental Care Essentials, and Other Dental Consumables; End User – Dental Hospitals and Clinics, Dental Laboratories, and Other End Users): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.” The global dental consumables market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

The dental consumables products include a large number of consumable products, such as dental impression materials, crowns, prosthetics, implants, and other dental consumable material, which help for the proper oral care and better treatment of the dental problem of patients.

As per the Global burden of disease study, 2016, half of the world population (around 3.58 billion people) are suffering from oral health care disease, especially from dental caries (tooth decay). High-income countries are suffering more from tooth loss and edentulism (no natural tooth), owing to excessive consumption of processed food.

Further, excessive consumption of alcohol products and other food products, which are harmful to the tooth, gum, and another part of the oral system in the long term, are severely influencing the oral health of the people in the high-income countries as well as developing countries.

Additionally, dental problems do not come under the health insurance scheme of several insurance companies. Hence people search for low cost and better treatment for the dental health care problem. Therefore, this market is expected to grow shortly at a very high CAGR in developed and developing countries.

The Growing Prevalence of Processed Foods Consumption is Driving the Growth of the Market

The increasing urbanization and increasing disposable income among the young and middle-class consumers are helping to grow the demand for consumable dental market around the world. The growing prevalence of processed foods consumption, which is made of highly acidic or base chemical products is harming oral health, especially tooth decay, gum problems in young children at a rapid speed.

As per the Centre for disease control and prevention, the U.S, around 20% of the children aged around 5-11 years are suffering from the untreated decayed tooth problem in the United States. All these problems are credited to the excessive consumption of processed and fast food, and less careful about the oral health of the patients.

However, the discrimination attitude of the health care insurance companies to reimburse the oral care fee to the dentist, and continuous reduction of the fee of dental healthcare professionals are hampering the growth of the dental consumables market around the world.

Dental Consumable Market: Segmentations

The global dental consumables market is segmented into two segments based on product and end-user. Based on the product, the market is segmented into dental prosthetics, endodontics, orthodontics, periodontics, retail dental care essentials, and other dental consumable products. Further, on the basis of the end-user, the market is segmented into dental hospitals and clinics, dental laboratories, and other end users.

Dental Consumable Market: Competitive Landscape

The global dental consumables market is highly competitive. The prominent players operating in the global dental consumables market are Ivoclar Vivadent AG, Geistlich Pharma AG, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., Kuraray Co., Ltd., Henry Schein Inc., Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., 3M Company, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc., Danaher Corporation, and Straumann Holding AG. Additionally, numerous players are doing well in their respective captured markets.

North America is the Most Significant Player of the Dental Consumables Market Owing to the Presence of the Leading Manufacturing Companies

Geographically, the global dental consumables market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW. North America is the most significant player in the dental consumables market, owing to the presence of the leading dental consumables manufacturing companies in this region.

Additionally, the changing food habit, excessive consumption of processed food is decaying the consumer’s tooth and producing several different dental problems among all age group people. As per the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, tooth decay is four times more common than asthma among adolescents aged 14 to 17 years in the United States. Additionally, 64.3% of the U.S. adults aged 65 visited the dentist for their dental problem, and around the same percentage of patients aged 18 to 64 attended the dental professionals in 2016.

