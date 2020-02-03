Global Diagnostic Specialty Antibodies Market- Trends, Price, Share and Growth Rate from 2019 to 2025

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the “Diagnostic Specialty Antibodies Market (Antibody – Polyclonal Antibodies, Monoclonal Antibodies, and Recombinant Polyclonal Antibodies; Application – Tuberculosis Diagnostics, Hepatitis Diagnosis, Dengue Diagnostics, HIV Diagnostics, Infectious Disease Diagnostics, Oncology Diagnostics, and Other Application; End user – Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, and Other End Users): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025”. The global diagnostic specialty antibodies market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Increasing the Patient Pool of HIV is the Other Main Factor Driving Market Growth Across the Globe

The growing incidence of infectious diseases is one of the major drivers for the growth of the diagnostic specialty antibodies markets globally. Moreover, increasing the patient pool of HIV is the other main factor driving market growth across the globe. According to the World Health Organization, approximately 36.9 million people are living with the immunodeficiency virus (HIV) around the world. In 2017, there were around 1.8 million new cases of HIV.

Furthermore, the rise in government investment in diagnostic healthcare also boosts the growth of the diagnostic specialty antibodies market. However, the demand for diagnostic specialty antibodies is estimated to decline during the forecast period owing to the high cost of monoclonal antibodies, and the failure of antibodies in a rapid diagnostic test for routine diagnosis. Nonetheless, high unmet needs in the overall diagnostic specialty antibodies market create beneficial opportunities for existing players and new entrants.

Diagnostic Specialty Antibodies Market is Categorized into Antibody, Application, And End-User

The global diagnostic specialty antibodies market is categorized into antibody, application, and end-user. In terms of antibody, the global market is divided into polyclonal antibodies, monoclonal antibodies, recombinant polyclonal antibodies. The monoclonal antibodies segment is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period owing to the introduction of low-priced biosimilar monoclonal antibiotics.

Meanwhile, on the basis of application, the diagnostic specialty antibodies market is bifurcated into tuberculosis diagnostics, hepatitis diagnosis, dengue diagnostics, HIV diagnostics, infectious disease diagnostics, Oncology Diagnostics, and other application. Based on end-user, the global market is fragmented into hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, and other end users.

North America Holds the Maximum Market Share for Diagnostic Specialty Antibodies Market

Geographically, North America holds the maximum market share for diagnostic specialty antibodies market due to the surge in the adoption of various antibody kits in hospitals and private clinics. Furthermore, increasing demand for specialty antibody diagnostics for human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), hepatitis delta virus (HDV), and another infectious disease diagnosis also play a key role in the growth of the market in the North American region.

Europe is likely to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period owing to the availability of technologically advanced research and development platforms for the diagnosis of disorders in the region. Large patient pool for HIV diagnosis and increasing occurrence of infectious diseases in this region also boosts the growth of the diagnostic specialty antibodies market. Furthermore, the launch of innovative and advanced kits by major manufacturers also fuels the growth of the market in the European region.

Diagnostic Specialty Antibodies Market: Competitive Analysis

The global diagnostic specialty antibodies market comprises with the players such as F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Sanofi S.A., Abbott Laboratories, Abcam plc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Enzo Life Sciences, Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Aytu BioScience, Inc., Polymun Scientific Immunbiologische Forschung GmbH.

