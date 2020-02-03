Global Diaper Market Dominated by Few Players Due to High Entry Barriers

The global diapers market is difficult to crack on account of high entry barriers. This is mainly because of the steep upfront capital required to set up the manufacturing units for making products. In addition, mandates pertaining to commercialization of diapers manufacturing and several clinical trials needed to approve products, which makes it tough for players to taste profits immediately is also dealing a blow to aspiring entrants.

Because of such challenges, the global market for diapers is dominated by a few big ticket companies. SCA Hygiene Products, Kimberly Clark, Unicharm, Kao Corporation, Procter & Gamble, and Hengan are to name a few of them.

As per a report by Transparency Market Research, the global market for diapers was around US$63.2 bn in 2017.

The different types of diapers available in the market these days are training diapers, cloth diapers, swim pants, and disposable diapers. The disposable diapers, among those, are witnessing maximum sales at present. They are mainly comprised of ultra-absorbent diapers, super-absorbent diapers, regular diapers, and biodegradable diapers. Of these, the biodegradable diapers are primarily helping the segment of disposable diapers gross considerable revenue. Geographically, Europe is a leading regional segment. However, going forward its growth momentum is expected to slow down owing to its market getting saturated.

Reduced Infant Mortality and Rising Incomes Makes Baby Diapers Major Revenue Generators

Numerous factors are serving to boost the market for diapers which primarily consists of products for infants and adults. Currently, baby diapers are mainly driving sales on account of their greater demand. This is owing to falling infant mortality rate worldwide – particularly in developing and underdeveloped nations owing to strengthening healthcare, rapidly rising urban population, growing disposable incomes of people, and more women stepping out for work. The adult diaper segment too is contributing substantially to the overall market owing to a large pool elderly worldwide. “Rising social awareness, bettering health standards, and surge in chronic diseases often causing urinary incontinence and ostomy have resulted in rising demand for adult diapers,” explains the lead analyst of the report. Our in-house team of expert analyst predict that adult diapers will soon become a strong contender in the overall diapers market.

Falling Birth Rate Clipping Sales Growth to Some Extent

Despite so many drivers, there are a few hiccups the market for diapers has to contend with. It has been noticed that environmental concerns, lowering men to women ratio, and falling birth rate in developed countries is dampening sales to a degree.

Notwithstanding such challenges, the market will remain placed on a steady growth trajectory thanks to efforts by astute players to build more effective products using sophisticated technologies and new types of materials. Their proactive advertising and marketing strategies, campaigns, pricing strategies, and brand building initiatives are promoting the market consistently. They are also seen pulling out all stops to strengthen their distribution channels to up sales. The popularity of online e-commerce channels have helped them tap into a larger consumer base and improve revenue, finds our analysts.

