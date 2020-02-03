Global DNS firewall Market 2018 Evolution of virtualization, resulting in the growth of virtual DNS with Top Competitors, Latest Trend, Share Analysis, Growth, Application and Forecast to 2025

Global DNS firewall Market report provides an outlook for current market value as well as the expected growth of Management Consulting Services during 2018-2025. The whole supply chain of Global DNS firewall Market has been explained with statistical details with a special emphasis on various upstream and downstream components. The current trends pertaining to the demand, supply, and sales of DNS firewall Market, together with the recent developments have been given here to provide an exhaustive picture of this market.

The Global DNS firewall Market accounted for USD 89.56 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.7% the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Global DNS firewall Market By Deployment Model (Cloud, On-premises and Virtual appliance), By End User (DNS providers, Domain name registrars and others), By Industry Vertical (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Telecom and IT and others) and By Geographical Segments (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)- Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Key Players:

The renowned players in DNS firewall market are:-

Cloudflare,

BlueCat,

Infoblox,

EfficientIP,

EonScope,

Nominum,

Cisco,

F5 Networks,

VeriSign,

SWITCH,

eSentire,

ThreatSTOP,

Constellix,

Verigio Communications

among others.

Market Definition:

A DNS firewall is a system security arrangement that organizes frameworks from interfacing malicious Internet areas. DNS Firewall works by utilizing DNS Response Policy Zones (RPZs) and significant risk insight to counteract information exfiltration. DNS Firewalls can likewise give bits of knowledge on dangers, separate tainted gadgets for remediation, protects the data assets by anticipating the cyber-attacks.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Extreme vulnerability of the DNS to malware and apt intrusions.

Increasing proliferation of web applications.

Evolution of virtualization, resulting in the growth of virtual DNS.

Huge implementation and maintenance costs.

Lack of skilled professionals.

Competitive Analysis:

The global DNS firewall market is fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market in order to sustain in long run. The report includes market shares of DNS firewall market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

