Global Electronic Nose Market 2018 – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast to 2023

Global Electronic Nose Industry

An Electronic Nose is used to detect specific flavours and odour. It consists array of electronic sensors and works on a mechanism of pattern recognition. Further, it can be used as real time tool in detecting hazardous gases. Global electronic nose market is expected to witness a significant growth rate at a CAGR of 10.1% during forecasted period (2018-2023). Factors motivating the growth of this market are, increasing use of e-nose in food and beverage industry which helps in improving the quality of eatable products.

High cost of electronic nose may affect the growth of this market. However, continuous improvement and innovation of e- nose by global player have increased its uses across various sectors such as military defence and environmental monitoring. Currently, the roles and applications of e-nose in the healthcare and quality control services have provided new opportunities to this market.

Geographically e-nose market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. North America region represents the largest market for electronic nose. Developing nations that are experiencing impressive growth in their economy over the past few years such as India and China have a great potential for electronic nose market. As government regulation of these economies will encourage healthcare and quality control services to adopt advanced electronic nose systems in environmental monitoring. Europe is expected to have a lucrative growth in this market.

The global players in the e-nose market include Alpha MOS, Aryballe Technologies, Enose company, Vaporsens, Odotech. The strategy adopted in these companies are continuous investments in (R&D) which made them progress over the past several years in improving the quality of electronic nose products. Recently Aryballe technologies have develops a biosensors (O’cell) which can identify hundreds of different odours. The key element used in this is gas-imaging device (SPR prism) functionalized with a specific set of several tenth of biosensors embedded on to a single device.

AIRSENSE

2. ALPHA MOS

3. ARYBALLE TECHNOLOGIES

4. ENOSE COMPANY

5. FOODSNIFFER (FKA PERES) / ARS LABS

6. INTELESENS (FKA ST&D)

7. MYDX

8. ODOTECH

9. OLFAGUARD

10. ROBOSCIENTIFIC

11. SENSING DYNAMICS

12. SENSIGENT

13. SHENZHEN BEAUTYMATE TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

14. STRATUSCENT

15. TELLSPEC

16. VAPORSENS

For Detailed Reading Please visit WiseGuy Reports @

