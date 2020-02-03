Global Enzyme-linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) Testing Market Size, Shares, Growth, Segments, Industry Analysis & Outlook 2019-2025

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the “Enzyme-linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) Testing Market (Test Types – Sandwich ELISA, Indirect ELISA, Multiple and Portable ELISA, and Competitive ELISA; Applications – Immunology, Inflammation, Infectious Diseases, Cancer, Protein Quantitation, and Other Applications): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025”. The global enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) testing market is projected to grow at a healthy CAGR over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

For More Details Get FREE Sample Pages of this Premium Global [email protected] https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample-request/13385

Mounting Occurrences of Target Diseases Prevail Growth for ELISA Testing Market

Technological improvements and innovative product launches are primary growth factors for the ELISA testing Market. Further, budding government support, mounting the occurrence of target diseases, and an increasing number of cases of infectious diseases are also driving the growth of the market. On the other side, the lack of accessibility and affordability of diagnostic tests are expected to restrain the growth of the market. Moreover, continuous development of the innovative and novel product by players in markets coupled with the launch of these products is anticipated to provide growth opportunities to the market players.

Largest Share Held by Segment Sandwich ELISA

The global ELISA testing market is segmented based on test type and applications. On the basis of the test type, the market is segmented into sandwich ELISA, indirect ELISA, multiple and portable ELISA, and competitive ELISA. The sandwich ELISA test segment holds a large market share due to its high specificity, flexibility, and sensitivity. Based on the applications, the sub-markets include immunology, inflammation, infectious diseases, cancer, protein quantitation, and other applications.

Improved Infrastructure of Healthcare Facilities Dominate the Market of North America Region

Among the regions, North America holds the largest market share of the global ELISA testing market followed by Asia-Pacific. The increasing prevalence of chronic disease and improved healthcare infrastructure are driving the growth of the market in the North America region. The large population base and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases are driving the growth of the market in the Asia-Pacific region.

Enzyme-linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) Testing Market: Competitive Analysis

Some of the industry participants of the global ELISA testing market are Thermo Fisher Scientific. Inc., Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Inc., Life Technologies Corporation, ZEUS Scientific, Inc., Abcam, bioMérieux, BD, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Agilent Technologies Inc. among the others. Recently, in Aug 2019, Researchers from Boston Medical Center (BMC) and Boston University School of Medicine (BUSM), developed a new software program, called ELISA tools that provides a stable platform to compare data from research-use-only assay kits and minimize variability over months or even years.

Browse Complete Global Report and Detailed TOC: https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/healthcare-medical-devices/global-enzyme-linked-immunosorbent-assay-elisa-testing-market

Reasons to Buy this Report:

=> Comprehensive analysis of global as well as regional markets of the Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) Testing.

=> Complete coverage of all the product type and application segments to analyze the trends, developments, and forecast of market size up to 2025.

=> Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in this market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and the latest developments of the company.

=> Infinium Global Research- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.